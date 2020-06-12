Pottawattamie County Public Health highlighted two data points in announcing new COVID-19 numbers on Friday.
The department noted the positive rate among county residents tested has risen from 8% Monday to 8.4% Friday, per coronavirus.iowa.gov numbers when the county issued a release on new cases. The state website updated later Friday, with the number now at 8.3%. The percent of individuals testing positive in the county on Thursday was 9.5%, the department said.
The second data point to note is the number of local cases in the 18-40 age range. As of June 12, nearly 44% of COVID-19 cases in Pottawattamie County are individuals in the 18-40 age range, the department said.
"As businesses begin to open at full capacity and large gatherings begin to occur, please continue to protect yourself from COVID-19," the department said in a release. "Practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer, and disinfect surfaces regularly. If you are stick, stay home. Even those who are mildly ill can spread the virus."
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 31 new cases on Friday, individuals who were tested from June 4 to June 10. One individual is from Crescent, one is from Walnut and the rest are from Council Bluffs. None of the cases are epidemiologically-linked.
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said epi-linked cases are individuals who’ve had contact with a confirmed positive individual and are exhibiting symptoms, but have not been tested. The department provides assistant to those individuals and treats them like individuals who have tested positive.
Of the newly-reported cases, 24 are residents between 18 and 40 years old, four are 41 to 60 and three are 61 to 80.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, 480 Pottawattamie County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 5,786 tested. Including epi-linked cases, Pottawattamie County Public Health reports a total of 523 COVID-19 cases.
The county said there have been 265 recoveries, 223 people are self-isolating and six are hospitalized. There have been 10 deaths.
Statewide, 23,337 Iowans have tested positive out of 214,943 tested, for a positive rate of 10.9%. Of the positive cases, 14,196 have recovered and there have been 643 deaths. The state reported three new deaths and 381 new cases on Friday.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Monona County reported six new cases, Crawford County reported six and Shelby County reported two, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
There are two new Test Iowa sites open or soon to open in the region. A site opened at the Clarinda Regional Health Center in Page County on June 3.
A site at the St. Anthony Clinic in Denison in Crawford County opened on Wednesday. The state website reported Monday that there have been 575 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 2,236 tested in Crawford County. Denison is home to multiple meatpacking plants, which have been hit hard by coronavirus throughout the state and country.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 480 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 523, including epi-linked cases), 265 recoveries (per the county), 5,786 tests, 8.3% of those tested have come back positive, 10 deaths
Mills County — 22 cases, 21 recoveries, 1,433 tests, 1.5%
Harrison County — 33 cases, 25 recoveries, 666 tests, 4.8%
Cass County — 13 cases, 13 recoveries, 550 tests, 2.4%
Shelby County — 45 cases, 35 recoveries, 504 tests, 8.9%
Montgomery County — nine cases, six recoveries, 462 tests, 1.9%, two deaths
Monona County — 30 cases, 22 recoveries, 477 tests, 5.8%
Crawford County — 589 cases, 350 recoveries, 2,307 tests, 25.8%, two deaths
Page County — 16 cases, 11 recoveries, 806 tests, 2%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 235 tests, 1.7%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there were eight patients hospitalized, with four in intensive care, up one from Thursday.
The region has 190 inpatient beds available, 27 intensive care beds available and 65 ventilators available. Two hospitalized COVID-19 patient are on a ventilator.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Go to TestIowa.com to take an assessment and schedule a test.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness.
The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
