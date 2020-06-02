Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 35 new cases of COVID-19, combining totals from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
There have been 307 positive tests in the county, with about 9.4% of the 3,278 residents tested coming back positive. The percentage is up slightly from 9.3% on Friday.
Of the newly reported cases, two individuals are from Treynor, two are from Carter Lake and one from each Neola, Oakland, McClelland, and Underwood, with the rest from Council Bluffs, the department said. They individuals were tested between May 15 and May 30.
An additional nine people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 161. Currently, eight individuals are hospitalized (one more than on Friday), and 123 individuals are self-isolating. Pottawattamie County Public Health said contact tracing investigations show 88 COVID-19 cases in the county are the result of community spread.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, the department said it will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
“Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, and practice social distancing. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home.”
A TestIowa site opened in Council Bluffs on May 29 and is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To be tested, residents must first complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com. After completing the assessment, the individual will receive a time and date for their test.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Crawford County reported 12 new positive cases, putting the county at 528 total, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. Of the 2,001 county residents tested, 26.4% have come back positive.
Harrison County reported two new cases and Montgomery and Monona Counties reported one, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. Page County Public Health reported an additional case, an adult between 61 and 80 years old.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 307 cases, 161 recoveries, 3,278 tests, 9.4% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — 19 cases, 13 recoveries, 1,230 tests, 1.5%
Harrison County — 23 cases, 17 recoveries, 453 tests, 5.1%
Cass County — 12 cases, 10 recoveries, 403 tests, 3%
Shelby County — 37 cases, 30 recoveries, 345 tests, 10.7%
Montgomery County — eight cases, five recoveries, 330 tests, 2.4%
Monona County — 25 cases, 16 recoveries, 384 tests, 6.5%
Crawford County — 514 cases, 308 recoveries, 1,905 tests, 27%
Page County — 14 cases, 11 recoveries, 607 tests, 2.3%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 151 tests, 2.6%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there were 16 patients hospitalized and eight were in intensive care, both an increase from the weekend.
The region has 189 inpatient beds available, 33 intensive care beds available — both up from the weekend — and 63 ventilators available. Three hospitalized patients were on ventilators.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers your mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover your eyes.
Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness.
The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
