Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 35 new cases of COVID-19, combining totals from Saturday, Sunday and today.
There have been 307 positive tests in the county, with about 9.4% of the 3,278 residents tested coming back positive.
Of the newly reported cases, two individuals are from Treynor, two are from Carter Lake and one from each Neola, Oakland, McClelland, and Underwood, with the rest from Council Bluffs, the department said. They individuals were tested between May 15 and May 30.
An additional nine people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 161. Currently, eight individuals are hospitalized (one more than on Friday), and 123 individuals are self-isolating. Pottawattamie County Public Health said contact tracing investigations show 88 COVID-19 cases in the county are the result of community spread.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, the department said it will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
"Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, and practice social distancing. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home."
A TestIowa site opened in Council Bluffs on May 29 and is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To be tested, residents must first complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com. After completing the assessment, the individual will receive a time and date for their test.
