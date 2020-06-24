Pottawattamie County Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while the state reported nine new cases in the county.
Pottawattamie County Public Health lists 689 cases, including epidemiologicaly-linked cases. None of the six new cases reported by the county Tuesday are epi-linked.
The state COVID-19 website, listed nine new cases, up from 620 to 629, at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Pottawattamie County explained the discrepancy is because of a timing issue of reported positive tests going from the state to the county, Matt Wyant with the department the remainder of those 10 on the state site would be included in the county’s Wednesday report.
Of the six new cases listed by the county, four individuals are from Council Bluffs and one apiece is from Crescent and Avoca, and four are from Council Bluffs. They were tested between June 18 and Monday. One of the individuals is between 18 and 40 years old, two are 41 to 60 and three are 61 to 80.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, 7,878 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with the 629 positive cases equaling an 8% positive rate. Including epi-linked cases, PCPH accounts for a total of 689 COVID-19 cases.
The state does not track epi-linked cases. Pottawattamie County Public Health has said epi-linked cases are individuals who’ve had contact with a confirmed positive individual and are exhibiting symptoms, but have not been tested. The department provides assistant to those individuals and treats them like individuals who have tested positive.
Of the county-listed cases, 213 individuals are self-isolating at home and six are hospitalized, the same as Monday, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. To date, 445 individuals have recovered and 188 cases are the result of community spread.
Statewide, Iowa has 26,373 positive cases out of 265,074 tested, for a 9.9% positive rate, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov counts on Tuesday afternoon. The state reported 16,579 recoveries and 688 deaths.
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily it “continues to urge residents to continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer, and disinfect surfaces regularly. If you are sick, stay home. Even those who are mildly ill spread the virus.”
A TestIowa site is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To get tested for COVID-19, you must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com and receive a testing date and time. All Care Health Center offers drive-up COVID-19 testing and helps those without transportation and/ or health insurance. Call All Care at 712-325-1990 for an appointment.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Crawford and Shelby Counties have seven new cases, Monona County has three and Harrison County has one.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 630 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 689, including epi-linked cases), 445 recoveries (per the county), 7,878 tests, 8% of those tested have come back positive, 11 deaths
Mills County — 31 cases, 23 recoveries, 1,783 tests, 1.7%
Harrison County — 44 cases, 39 recoveries, 879 tests, 5%
Cass County — 16 cases, 15 recoveries, 691 tests, 2.3%
Shelby County — 85 cases, 46 recoveries, 746 tests, 11.4%
Montgomery County — 10 cases, seven recoveries, 705 tests, 1.4%, two deaths
Monona County — 62 cases, 22 recoveries, 687 tests, 8.8%
Crawford County — 642 cases, 377 recoveries, 2,669 tests, 24.1%, two deaths
Page County — 18 cases, 16 recoveries, 1,066 tests, 1.7%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 328 tests, 1.2%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were six patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with three in intensive care, with both numbers down two from Monday.
The region has 214 inpatient beds available, 26 intensive care beds available and 64 ventilators available, all up from Monday. One hospitalized COVID-19 patient is on a ventilator, the same as Monday.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
