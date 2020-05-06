There are now 69 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported seven additional cases on Wednesday. Six of the new cases are Council Bluffs residents one a Crescent resident. They were tested for COVID-19 between May 1 and May 4.
Three are 18 to 40 years old, three are 41 to 60 years old and one is 61 to 80, the department said. None have pre-existing conditions. Five of the new cases had contact with an existing COVID-19 case, and two are the result of community spread. All of these individuals are self-isolating at home.
Of the county's cases, 31 have recovered, 35 are self-isolating at home, one is hospitalized and there have been two deaths.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case.
"A part of contact tracing is assessing risk to the general public. If there is not a risk to the general public, Public Health will communicate directly with the specific contacts identified in the investigation. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, public health will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take," department officials said in a release.
To the south, Mills County Public Health reported an additional case, an adult between 41 and 60 years old, bringing the county total to six. Of those cases, three have recovered. There have been 122 residents tested in the county.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 293 positive cases. Combined with the new Pottawattamie and Mills County cases, there are at least 10,411 positive cases.
The state announced 12 additional deaths connected to the disease.
The department reported an additional 2,309 negative tests for a total of 52,767 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
In Iowa, 414 residents are currently hospitalized and 3,803 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 50 Iowans have been tested.
Pottawattamie County officials said that "because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home."
Iowans are encouraged to go to www.testIowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is an initiative designed to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in Iowa.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health said it does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
