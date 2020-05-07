There are now 69 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported seven additional cases on Wednesday. Six of the new cases are Council Bluffs residents, one a Crescent resident. They were tested for COVID-19 between May 1 and May 4.
Three are 18 to 40 years old, three are 41 to 60 years old and one is 61 to 80, the department said. None have pre-existing conditions. Five of the new cases had contact with an existing COVID-19 case, and two are the result of community spread. All of these individuals are self-isolating at home.
Of the county’s cases, 31 have recovered, 35 are self-isolating at home, one is hospitalized and there have been two deaths.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case.
“A part of contact tracing is assessing risk to the general public. If there is not a risk to the general public, public health will communicate directly with the specific contacts identified in the investigation. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, public health will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take,” department officials said in a release.
To the south, Mills County Public Health reported an additional case, an adult between 41 and 60 years old, bringing the county total to six. Of those cases, three have recovered. There have been 122 residents tested in the county.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 293 positive cases. Combined with the new Pottawattamie and Mills County cases, there are at least 10,411 positive cases.
The state announced 12 additional deaths connected to the disease.
The department reported an additional 2,309 negative tests for a total of 52,767 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
In Iowa, 414 residents are currently hospitalized and 3,803 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 50 Iowans have been tested.
Elsewhere in southwest Iowa, according to the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Harrison County — 17 cases, 15 recoveries, 170 tests
Shelby County — 13 cases, nine recoveries, 104 cases
Montgomery County — one case, one recovery, 121 tests
Page County — nine cases, five recoveries, 298 tests
Cass County — one case, one recovery, 127 tests
Monona County — 11 cases, seven recoveries, 129 tests
Crawford County — 103 cases, 28 recoveries, one death, 223 tests
Fremont County — zero cases, 47 tests
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are five patients hospitalized — four in intensive care — with COVID-19, according to the coronavirus.iowa.gov. The region has 202 inpatient beds available, 39 intensive care unit beds available and 68 ventilators available. There are no patients on ventilators in the region.
Region four remains at a six on the state’s 12-point COVID-19 severity scale.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office. Public health officials recommend: Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave; self-monitor for symptoms; call your physician if symptoms appear.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow; wash hands frequently with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Iowans are encouraged to go to www.testIowa.com and complete the assessment. Test Iowa is an initiative designed to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in the state.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. The Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
