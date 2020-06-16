Pottawattamie County Public Health reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, all young adults in the 18 to 40 age range.
One is from Crescent and the rest are from Council Bluffs, the department said. Two of these individuals are epidemiologically-linked and the others were tested between June 11 and June 14.
Of the 576 cases listed by Pottawattamie County Public Health, 261 are young adults between 18 and 40 years old.
The department reported 41 additional recoveries, the highest single-day recovery number they've announced since the pandemic began. The department said it classifies an individual as “recovered” after they’ve completed a 10-day isolation period, have improved symptoms and have been fever-free for three days. The department reports 323 county residents have recovered from the disease.
Tuesday afternoon coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 517 positive cases in the county out of 6,621 tests, for a positive rate of 7.8%. Including epi-linked cases, Pottawattamie County Public Health reports 576 COVID-19 cases.
Of those cases listed by the county department, 210 are self-isolating and six individuals are hospitalized. Pottawattamie County Public Health said contact tracing shows 152 cases are the result of community spread.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it urges residents "to continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer, and disinfect surfaces regularly. If you are sick, stay home. Even those who are mildly ill spread the virus."
A Test Iowa site is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To get tested for COVID-19, you must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com and receive a testing date and time. All Care Health Center offers drive-up COVID-19 testing and helps those without transportation and/ or health insurance. Call All Care at 712-325-1990 for an appointment.
