Pottawattamie County Public Health reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, all young adults in the 18 to 40 age range.
One is from Crescent and the rest are from Council Bluffs, the department said. Two of these individuals are epidemiologically-linked and the others were tested between June 11 and June 14.
Of the 576 cases listed by Pottawattamie County Public Health, 261 are young adults between 18 and 40 years old.
The department reported 41 additional recoveries, the highest single-day recovery number they’ve announced since the pandemic began. The department said it classifies an individual as “recovered” after they’ve completed a 10-day isolation period, have improved symptoms and have been fever-free for three days. The department reports 323 county residents have recovered from the disease.
Tuesday afternoon coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 517 positive cases in the county out of 6,621 tests, for a positive rate of 7.8%. The percentage has trended down since Friday. Including epi-linked cases, Pottawattamie County Public Health reports 576 COVID-19 cases.
Of those cases listed by the county department, 210 are self-isolating and six individuals are hospitalized. Pottawattamie County Public Health said contact tracing shows 152 cases are the result of community spread.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it urges residents “to continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, wash your hands often, use hand sanitizer, and disinfect surfaces regularly. If you are sick, stay home. Even those who are mildly ill spread the virus.”
A Test Iowa site is located in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. To get tested for COVID-19, you must complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com and receive a testing date and time. All Care Health Center offers drive-up COVID-19 testing and helps those without transportation and/ or health insurance. Call All Care at 712-325-1990 for an appointment.
COVID-19 cases in southwest Iowa
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, Monona County reported six new cases. The county’s rate continues has continued to tick up for about a week. Harrison and Shelby Counties each have a new case.
Crawford County numbers remained the same from Monday, with 622 positive cases. Out of 2,429 tests in the county, 25.6% have come back positive.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 517 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 576, including epi-linked cases), 323 recoveries (per the county), 6,621 tests, 7.8% of those tested have come back positive, 11 deaths
Mills County — 24 cases, 22 recoveries, 1,611 tests, 1.5%
Harrison County — 40 cases, 25 recoveries, 760 tests, 5.3%
Cass County — 14 cases, 14 recoveries, 599 tests, 2.3%
Shelby County — 50 cases, 38 recoveries, 575 tests, 8.7%
Montgomery County — nine cases, six recoveries, 562 tests, 1.6%, two deaths
Monona County — 49 cases, 20 recoveries, 544 tests, 9%
Crawford County — 622 cases, 355 recoveries, 2,429 tests, 25.6%, two deaths
Page County — 17 cases, 15 recoveries, 939 tests, 1.8%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 282 tests, 1.4%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there were nine patients hospitalized with five in intensive care, both remaining the same from Monday.
The region has 196 inpatient beds available — up 12 from Monday — 31 intensive care beds available, up three, and 63 ventilators available, down three.
Two hospitalized COVID-19 patient are on a ventilator, same as Monday.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Go to TestIowa.com to take an assessment and schedule a test.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Also, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
