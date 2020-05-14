Pottawattamie County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a single-day high.
The number of positive cases surpasses the previous single-day high of 15 reported by Pottawattamie County Public Health on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 20 individuals are from Council Bluffs, four are from Carter Lake and one is from Oakland, Pottawattamie County Public Health said. Four of the cases are children age 0 to 18; nine are 18 to 40 years old; nine are 41 to 60 years old; one is 61 to 80 years old; and two are 80 or older. The individuals were tested between May 2 and May 13.
The county health department said that because of duplicate reports the dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov shows 138 cases in the county (the site listed 138 cases as of Thursday evening). The county department said it is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health to correct the numbers.
There are now 131 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Pottawattamie County. The state lists 1,824 tests conducted in the county.
Of the positive cases in Pottawattamie County, 77 individuals are self-isolating, one is hospitalized, 50 have recovered, one has moved out-of-state, and there have been two deaths. Pottawattamie County Public Health said that based on contact tracing investigations, 46 of the cases are the result of community spread.
Crawford County reported 93 new cases of COVID-19, out of 576 people tested, according to the state — 52.1% of individuals tested in the county have come back positive.
Monona County reported two new cases. No other southwest Iowa counties the Nonpareil have been tracking saw an uptick in positive cases.
A look at the numbers in the region, based on data provided by the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 138 cases, 1,824 tests, 53 recoveries, two deaths, 7.6%
Mills County — nine cases, 147 tests, four recoveries, 3.6% of those tested have come back positive
Harrison County — 17 cases, 262 tests, 17 recoveries, 3.6%
Shelby County — 20 cases, 170 tests, 13 recoveries, 8.6%
Montgomery County — five cases, 178 tests, two recoveries, 2.8%
Page County — 10 cases, 405 tests, eight recoveries, 2.5%
Cass County — one case, 192 tests, one recovery, 0.5%
Monona County — 14 cases, 189 tests, 10 recoveries, 3.9%
Crawford County — 300 cases, 576 tests, 110 recoveries, one death, 52.1%
Fremont County — three cases, 88 tests, no recoveries, 3.4%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are four patients hospitalized, including one in intensive care — both numbers are down one from Tuesday.
The region has 194 inpatient beds available, 37 intensive care beds available and 69 ventilators available. No hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
Only 4,000 have received results under testing program
Only 4,000 people have gotten results through Iowa’s month-old $26 million coronavirus testing contract, but that will increase rapidly now that the equipment has been validated, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday.
Reynolds said the the State Hygienic Lab has determined that the machines purchased for the TestIowa program are 95% accurate in detecting the virus in samples and 99.7% accurate in determining its absence.
The validation will allow TestIowa to soon process 3,000 tests per day as originally envisioned, Reynolds said. She said it would also allow tests to be processed faster and the state to broaden the criteria of who can qualify for a test.
The announcement came as Iowa reported 12 more deaths from the virus and an uptick in hospitalizations. The state reported that 180 of the 318 deaths to date have been residents of long-term care facilities, where three dozen outbreaks have been confirmed.
Iowa signed a no-bid contract with Nomi Health, a Utah startup, one month ago to purchase 540,000 testing kits and supplies and 10 machines to process samples. Iowa paid $15 million up front under the deal, which was similar to one in Utah and quickly followed by Nebraska. A tip to the governor from homegrown celebrity Ashton Kutcher put the deal in motion.
On April 21, Reynolds announced the TestIowa program would be able to test 3,000 people per day at mobile sites around the state. Days later, she allowed many businesses in 77 counties to reopen, citing the increased testing capacity the program would bring. She has continued her push to reopen the economy since then.
But the testing has gotten off to a rocky start. Several of those tested at the first site in Des Moines on April 25 had to wait more than a week to receive results. Others reported that their results were inconclusive or that their samples were damaged and they had to be retested.
Many more say they’ve simply been unable to get tests, either because their online health assessments said they weren’t eligible or appointments have not been available. At the same time, some sites were only seeing a few dozen people in a day.
The state has released data showing 402,000 people have completed TestIowa assessments, which ask for personal contact and medical information. But until Thursday, the state hadn’t released the number of those who have gotten tests.
Another question mark was the accuracy of the tests, which were marketed by Co-Diagnostics under an emergency federal authorization granted last month. Scientists at the state lab in Coralville took several days to run the machines through a validation process, which they called standard for any new equipment but created a backlog.
Reynolds said Thursday that more than 4,000 people have gotten results through TestIowa and 300 others have been tested. She said the state will have eight drive-thru test sites in operation by Saturday and would soon open a call center to handle inquiries.
“For those Iowans who have reached out to tell us that we have fallen short of meeting their expectations, we hear you,” Reynolds said.
But she said she was proud of how quickly the program has been started and that some of the problems, like spoiled samples, are routine in large-scale testing.
She said the state and the lab had a “great partnership” with Nomi Health and its subcontractors, and that they were providing useful data.
Leaders say Iowa Legislature will reconvene on June 3
Iowa House and Senate leadership announced Wednesday that the Iowa Legislature plans to reconvene on at 9 a.m. on June 3.
The Legislature suspended its session on March 16 as a COVID-19 precaution.
“Suspending the Legislative session was necessary to ensure Iowa’s health care infrastructure was not overwhelmed,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said in a release. “It is now time for the Senate to resume its constitutional duty to represent the people of Iowa.”
Whitver said the Legislature would return to implement policy priorities and pass a “conservative budget” to fund the necessary functions of the state government.
The public is encouraged to avoid the Capitol if possible, especially the elderly and other vulnerable to COVID-19. The release said additional safety precautions will be taken to protect the health of people in the building when the Legislature reconvenes. These measures include:
• Encouraging members and staff to stay home if they are sick, have a fever or any symptoms, or have compromised immune systems.
• Requiring staff members and the public to undergo a health screening before entering the Capitol.
• Recommending all individuals follow social distancing guidelines issued by the Department of Public Health.
• Recommending the use of face masks when unable to properly social distance, as recommended by the CDC. Face masks will be provided to those who want one.
• Deploying hand sanitizer stations throughout the Capitol, at entrances to the building, and the Senate chamber.
• Limiting individuals on the Senate floor to only Senators and necessary staff as deemed appropriate by supervisors.
All Senate committee meetings will be held in the Senate Chamber and be live streamed to increase transparency and ensure Iowans are able to follow legislative business, the release said. For subcommittee meetings, members of the public will be strongly encouraged to submit written comments on legislation via the General Assembly’s website, legis.iowa.gov.
The Capitol building will be reopened to the public on Monday with reduced hours — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday — and only the west entrance will be open. The Capitol is closed to tour groups. Individuals will be encouraged to maintain social distancing and refrain from gathering in groups of ten or more.
Information on COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to coronavirus.iow.gov, pcema-ia.org, and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Ryan J. Foley of the Associated Press contributed from Iowa City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.