A Council Bluffs memory care facility is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said Friday that Country House Residence had 10 residents and one employee test positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The department said that although Country House, 1831 E. Kanesville Blvd., is not classified as a long-term care facility by the state of Iowa, the county is responding to the outbreak in the same way it would respond to an outbreak in a long-term care facility.
The Iowa Department of Public Health defines an outbreak as three or more residents in a facility testing positive.
“Country House adapted several COVID-19 mitigation measures early on, including restricting visitors, use of PPE, and screening staff at all shifts,” Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said in a release. “Despite their precautionary efforts, the virus has regrettably been introduced to Country House.”
Wyant told the Nonpareil that the facility had its employees tested during surveillance testing of long-term care facility employees by the state conducted at the Mid-America Center on May 5 and May 6. All employees tested negative.
When a resident tested positive, Wyant said Country House retested all residents and employees, which led to the discovery of the outbreak.
“First and foremost, our concern is the health and safety of our residents and our staff,” Marty Hug, Chief Operating Officer for Agemark, which owns the memory care facility, said in a statement. “As an organization, we took very proactive measures to protect all of our people — residents and staff alike. Right now, we have activated our emergency response procedures and our dedicated team of health care professionals is doing everything in their power to contain additional spread and is providing exceptional care for our residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.