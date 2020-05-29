There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County, bringing the total in the county to 260. About 8.9% of county residents tested have come back positive.
Seven of the new cases are Council Bluffs residents, along with a Crescent resident, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. One of the cases is a child 17 or younger, two are 18 to 40 years old, four are 41 to 60 years old and one is 81 or older. They were tested between May 19 and May 25.
So far, 2,898 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. An additional five have recovered, the county department said, bringing the total to 148. Seven are hospitalized and 91 are self-isolating. Pottawattamie County Public Health said based on contact tracing investigations, 76 COVID-19 cases in the county are the result of community spread.
Data at coronavirus.iowa.gov indicated 328 additional positive cases statewide, bringing the total to 18,584. There have been 143,380 tests in the state, according to the site, with a 13% positive rate.
The state reported 21 additional COVID-19 deaths, putting the total at 506.
Iowa sees jump in number applying for unemployment
Iowa saw a jump in the number of people filing for unemployment last week compared to the week prior, according to a new U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
The jump comes as the country continues to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The report released Thursday showed 14,586 new claims filed between May 17 and May 23 in Iowa. That includes 13,365 claims filed by individuals who work and live in Iowa and 1,221 by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.
The overall total was an increase from the previous week, when 13,040 people filed unemployment claims in Iowa. More than $661 million in benefits has been paid out since April 4, the release said.
In Pottawattamie County, 296 residents filed a weekly unemployment claim last week. There are 167,905 continuing claims in the county, down from 174,255 the previous week.
The continuing claims high in the county came the week ending May 9, when there were 178,816 claims.
Those industries with the most claims last week statewide included manufacturing, which saw more than 3,800 claims, health care and social assistance, with right at 1,400 claims and retail, with more than 900 claims. Nearly 2,400 claims last week came from the self-employed, independent contractors and other unspecified industries — nearly twice the 1,250 in that category who filed the week prior.
Nationally, more than 2.1 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, according to the Labor Department. About 41 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the weeks since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Crawford, Shelby and Page Counties reported one new case.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 260 cases, 148 recoveries, 2,898 tests, 8.8% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — 16 cases, 13 recoveries, 1,148 tests, 1.4%
Harrison County — 19 cases, 17 recoveries, 401 tests, 4.7%
Cass County — 11 cases, eight recoveries, 356 tests, 3.1%
Shelby County — 34 cases, 25 recoveries, 292 tests, 11.6%
Montgomery County — six cases, five recoveries, 241 tests, 2.4%
Monona County — 24 cases, 16 recoveries, 353 tests, 6.8%
Crawford County — 489 cases, 295 recoveries, 1,803 tests, 27.1%
Page County — 11 cases, 10 recoveries, 530 tests, 2.1%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 129 tests, 3.1%
Douglas County reports biggest growth yet in coronavirus cases as testing ramps up
Just days before Omaha and Nebraska take their next steps to reopen, Douglas County recorded a big jump in COVID-19 cases.
Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported an increase of 264 cases, and county data shows an increase of 1,710 tests.
But Justin Frederick, the department’s supervisor of communicable disease epidemiology, said much of the increase reflects results of 775 tests from a meatpacking plant that conducted its own private testing last week. Those were recorded into the data system Wednesday, Frederick said.
Officially, the increase is the largest reported on a single day.
The health department also reported another death, a woman older than age 65 with underlying health conditions. Douglas County has now recorded 34 deaths, based on completed death certificates.
Wednesday also marked another day with higher hospitalizations and increased COVID-19 patients on a ventilator. In the Omaha area, 170 patients are now hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19, up from 150 last Friday. A total of 51 patients are on a ventilator, up from 41 last Friday.
Douglas County data shows that an increasing share of cases are considered community spread.
At the start of May, 32% of cases with a specified origin were attributed to community spread. That has grown to 43%.
Effective Monday in 89 counties, including Douglas County, bars and lounges can reopen under the same rules that now apply to restaurants. Public gatherings in those counties can increase from the current limit of 10 to 25 as of June 1, among other relaxed rules.
Iowa reports virus outbreak at Tyson pork processing plant
Health officials confirmed another coronavirus outbreak in an Iowa meatpacking plant Thursday. Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said 555 employees at the Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake — about 120 miles northeast of Council Bluffs --have tested positive out of more than 2,517 tested.
Businesses in Iowa are not required to report outbreaks to the health department, and Iowa law only requires disclosure of a business name when it’s necessary to protect the public, Reisetter said. The agency’s policy is not to release a company’s name unless at least 10% of workers test positive and then the release may not be made publicly unless reporters inquire.
Reisetter said the policy is designed to balance individual privacy with the broader public interest.
Tyson, which also operates a turkey processing operation in Storm Lake, plans to release results from its plants once the testing of its roughly 3,100 employees in the area is completed next week.
Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, had 701 positive cases as of Thursday, or 3,527 cases per 100,000 people. That is the largest concentration of cases in Iowa.
Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, a citizen activist group, said the new cases show Reynolds should extend limits on public interaction.
“The outbreak at the Tyson meatpacking plant in Storm Lake, Iowa, is proof that President Trump, Governor Reynolds, and Tyson’s strategy to re-open the economy before it is safe has failed,” said the group’s board president, Tom Mohan of Sioux City.
Information about COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers your mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover your eyes.
Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness.
The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
— Jeffrey Robb of the Omaha World-Herald and David Pitt of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.