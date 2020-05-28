There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County, bringing the total in the county to 260. About 8.9% of county residents tested have come back positive.
Seven of the new cases are Council Bluffs residents, along with a Crescent resident, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health One of the cases is a child 17 or younger, two are 18 to 40 years old, four are 41 to 60 years old and one is 81 or older. They were tested between May 19 and May 25.
So far, 2,898 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. An additional five have recovered, the county department said, bringing the total to 148. Seven are hospitalized and 91 are self-isolating. Pottawattamie County Public Health said based on contact tracing investigations, 76 COVID-19 cases in the county are the result of community spread.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Crawford, Shelby and Page Counties reported one new case.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 260 cases, 148 recoveries, 2,898 tests, 8.9% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — 16 cases, 13 recoveries, 1,148 tests, 1.4%
Harrison County — 19 cases, 17 recoveries, 401 tests, 4.7%
Cass County — 11 cases, eight recoveries, 356 tests, 3.1%
Shelby County — 34 cases, 25 recoveries, 292 tests, 11.6%
Montgomery County — six cases, five recoveries, 241 tests, 2.4%
Monona County — 24 cases, 16 recoveries, 353 tests, 6.8%
Crawford County — 489 cases, 295 recoveries, 1,803 tests, 27.1%
Page County — 11 cases, 10 recoveries, 530 tests, 2.1%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 129 tests, 3.1%
Information about COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers your mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover your eyes.
Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness.
The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
