Pottawattamie County has an eighth case of COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health announced Sunday that a Council Bluffs woman between the ages of 18 and 40 has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronarivus. There have been eight cases in the county, including seven in Council Bluffs. Two of the county patients have recovered.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said the woman in the new case has no pre-existing medical conditions, no recent travel and no known contact with an existing case, leading officials to deem it community spread. The department is conducting a contact trace of the patient and there are no known exposure points in the public, said Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health. She took the test on March 30 and the county received the result Sunday.
The woman is self-isolating at home.
From the county: "Because of the guidelines put in place by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ State Public Health Emergency Declaration (prohibiting gatherings of more than ten people, closing schools through April, closing restaurants except drive-through and carry-out, etc.), people should be staying at home as often as possible."
The county said it is is seeing fewer, if any, exposure locations associated with local positive cases as resident follow social distancing guidelines.
"Public Health commends residents for quickly adapting to the changes, and for vigilantly monitoring their health. Additionally, Public Health praises stores for employing mitigation practices, such as limiting people in the buildings, to ensure the safety of their employees and customers."
County officials stressed that "because there is evidence of community spread in Pottawattamie County, social distancing and hand washing is crucial. With the continued cooperation of our residents and the proactive mitigation efforts implemented by our local businesses, we can protect our health systems from becoming overwhelmed."
Reminders from the county: Stay home as often as possible to avoid being exposed or exposing others to the virus. Avoid groups of people. Do not visit big box stores except for necessary trips. If you must leave home, use social distancing, and stay at least six feet away from others. Practice excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.