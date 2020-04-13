A Council Bluffs woman has died after contracting COVID-19.
Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said a woman between the ages of 61 and 80 died on Sunday at an area hospital. The woman was the county's sixth reported case of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in the county. The woman had pre-existing medical conditions and had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit since April 7.
Wyant did not release which hospital the woman was at.
"We are sad to report the first COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County. It's sad, an unfortunate to happen over the holiday weekend,” Wyant said. “The family of this individual is in our thoughts and prayers.”
The woman did not have contact with a known COVID-19 case nor was her case related to travel, meaning she contracted the disease through community spread. She tested positive on March 30.
The county also reported the 13th positive case in the county, a Council Bluffs woman 61 and 80 years old. She was tested on April 9 and is currently self-isolating. The woman has pre-existing medical conditions, has not traveled and did not have contact with an existing case, officials said.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is conducting a contact tracing investigation and is in contact with the Iowa Department of Public Health and will alert the public of any exposure sites.
Of the county's 13 cases, eight residents have recovered and four are self-isolating at home.
In southwest Iowa, Cass County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 and Mills County reported its second. Both the Cass County and Mills County cases are adult between 41 and 60 years old, according to the state.
The Mills County patient is a woman who is self-isolating, according to Mills County Public Health. The department is conducting a contact tracing investigation for the case.
Cass County Public Health declined to release the gender of the patient or if the person is hospitalized or self-isolating at home.
There were at least 114 new cases in the state Monday, including 113 reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, which announced numbers before Pottawattamie County's announcement.
There are at least 1,711 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, including Monday's state numbers and the new Pottawattamie County case. During a livestreamed press conference before the Pottawattamie County announcement, Gov. Kim Reynolds said there were an additional two deaths connected to COVID-19. The state total is at least 44.
The disease has spread to 81 counties in the state, Reynolds said.
The state reported 981 additional negative tests, for a total of 16,986 in the state. Labs have notified the state of 18,696 total tests.
In Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, the severity of COVID-19 remains at six on the state’s 12-point measurement tool.
Reynolds has said a 10 in any region calling for the possible implementation of a shelter-in-place order.
Elsewhere around southwest Iowa, Harrison County has 12 cases, Shelby, Crawford and Monona Counties have six, Pages County has three, Mills County has two and Monona County has one. Crawford County has reported one death connected to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.