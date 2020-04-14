A Council Bluffs woman has died after contracting COVID-19.
Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said a woman between the ages of 61 and 80 died on Sunday at an area hospital. The woman was the county’s sixth reported case of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in the county. The woman had pre-existing medical conditions and had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit since April 7.
Wyant did not release which hospital the woman was at.
“We are sad to report the first COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County. It’s sad, an unfortunate to happen over the holiday weekend,” Wyant said. “The family of this individual is in our thoughts and prayers.”
The woman did not have contact with a known COVID-19 case nor was her case related to travel, meaning she contracted the disease through community spread. She tested positive on March 30.
The county also reported the 13th positive case in the county, a Council Bluffs woman 61 and 80 years old. She was tested on April 9 and is currently self-isolating. The woman has pre-existing medical conditions, has not traveled and did not have contact with an existing case, officials said.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is conducting a contact tracing investigation and is in contact with the Iowa Department of Public Health and will alert the public of any exposure sites.
Of the county’s 13 cases, eight residents have recovered and four are self-isolating at home.
In southwest Iowa, Cass County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 and Mills County reported its second. Both the Cass County and Mills County cases are adults between 41 and 60 years old, according to the state.
The Mills County patient is a woman who is self-isolating, according to Mills County Public Health. The department is conducting a contact tracing investigation for the case.
Cass County Public Health declined to release the gender of the patient or if the person is hospitalized or self-isolating at home.
“While this is Cass County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen said.
There were at least 114 new cases in the state Monday, including 113 reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, which reported numbers before Pottawattamie County’s announcement.
There are at least 1,711 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, including Monday’s state numbers and the new Pottawattamie County case. During a livestreamed press conference before the Pottawattamie County announcement, Gov. Kim Reynolds said there were an additional two deaths connected to COVID-19. The state total is at least 44.
The disease has spread to 81 counties in the state, Reynolds said.
The state reported 981 additional negative tests, for a total of 16,986 in the state. Labs have notified the state of 18,696 total tests.
In Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, the severity of COVID-19 remains at six on the state’s 12-point measurement tool.
Reynolds has said a 10 in any region calling for the possible implementation of a shelter-in-place order.
Elsewhere around southwest Iowa, Harrison County has 12 cases, Shelby, Crawford and Monona Counties have six, Page County has three and Monona County has one. Crawford County has reported one death connected to COVID-19.
ISU Extension and Outreach offers five steps to help farm and food workers maintain a healthy labor force
Although food and agriculture has been designated a critical industry by the federal government, those who work in these industries should plan ahead for how COVID-19 might impact operations, according to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
“Start planning now so that you have some level of preparation,” Melissa O’Rourke, farm management specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said in a release.
O’Rourke recently authored a five-step guide to help agricultural and food workers of all kinds prevent and cope with possible labor disruptions due to the pandemic.
Called the “Five Steps to Formulate Workforce Contingency Plans in the COVID-19 Setting,” the publication points out the importance of following the recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and how to function during and after an outbreak.
Each sector of agriculture is vulnerable, if precautions are not followed. O’Rourke said dairy and livestock farmers are often short on labor even under good conditions. She advised farm operators to plan ahead, so that if one or more workers are affected, there is still someone qualified to take care of the animals and see that necessary chores get done.
The article also discusses ways farmers can cross-train each other and rotate job duties, and the importance of keeping a written copy of standard operating procedures, so all workers will know and follow the same plan.
“Whatever the regular workforce consists of on the farm, now is the time to assume that Plan A may collapse in the event of COVID-19 impacts,” O’Rourke said in the guide. “Devise Plan B as the backup plan to fill labor needs; and be ready with a Plan C on deck as well.”
Crop producers should also be prepared, making sure there are ample people who know how to plant and run farm machinery this spring. One advantage, according to O’Rourke, is that there will likely be an increase in high school and college students who are unable to seek traditional summer employment, and therefore may be able to help on the farm.
O’Rourke said farmers should try to follow the same guidance as everyone else — the 6-foot social distancing rule and use of personal protective equipment — whether it’s in the dairy barn, tractor cab, farm store or anywhere else farmers go.
In the worst case, she advised farm workers to be prepared to function with a reduced workforce. In that case, priorities and contingency schedules will be essential.
“Be ready for the possibility that the farm or ag business may be unable to recruit and train replacement workers,” she said in the guide. “Anticipate this scenario by prioritizing the most essential tasks and critical workers.”
Additional resources on employee management are available on ISU Extension and Outreach’s Ag Decision Maker website at extension.iastate.edu/agdm/wdhumanresources.html.
Local banks accepting applications for the SBA PPP program
TS Bank announced it is participating in the Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program federal loan program aimed at helping small businesses and select nonprofits who have been impacted by COVID-19.
The $349 billion program provides payroll assistance in the form of 100% guaranteed loans from the SBA.
Availa Bank said it is also participating in the program.
In a release, TS Bank said it is currently accepting applications for existing clients and is also inviting new businesses and nonprofits across southwest Iowa who are interested in this program to call TS Bank at 844-487-3030 to be connected with the banking team.
“We believe that a community is only as strong as its small businesses, and we are here to support them during this unprecedented time,” Dave Wise, TS Bank Council Bluffs market president, said in the release.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. According to the SBA, they will forgive all loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
The program is for any small business with less than 500 employees (including sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed persons), private non-profit organization or 501c(19) veterans organizations affected by coronavirus/COVID-19. Businesses in certain industries may have more than 500 employees if they meet the SBA’s size standards for those industries. Small businesses in the hospitality and food industry with more than one location could also be eligible if their individual locations employ less than 500 workers.
According to the SBA, the loan will be fully forgiven if the funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities (due to likely high subscription, at least 75% of the forgiven amount must have been used for payroll). Loan payments will also be deferred for six months. No collateral or personal guarantees are required. Neither the government nor lenders will charge small businesses any fees.
Forgiveness is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels, TS Bank said. Forgiveness will be reduced if full-time headcount declines, or if salaries and wages decrease. This loan has a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 1%.
“This virus has attacked the things we hold dear: Local communities, local businesses, local nonprofits and local jobs. Whether a business employs three people or 500, those businesses and those jobs matter to us. Recognizing the importance of the SBA PPP program for our communities, we have had teams working around the clock to allow us to be one of the earliest participants in this unprecedented program,” Kevin Forristall, TS Banking Group executive vice president, said in the release. “Since the SBA’s final ruling, our No. 1 company priority has been to mobilize resources to make as many PPP loans as possible. We want to protect as many paychecks as we possibly can. If your business has been impacted by the virus, we are here to help.”
If you wish to begin the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program application process call TS Bank at 844-487-3030 or Availa Bank at 712-322-1700.
For more information on the program, go to bit.ly/3b21NOm.
