Four more Council Bluffs residents have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Sunday.
The four new cases include two men and two women ranging in age from 18 to 80 years old. Two of them have pre-existing conditions. One of the individuals had contact with an existing COVID-19 case, and three were the result of community spread. These individuals were tested between April 23 and April 24. All four of them are self-isolating at home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health is conducting the contact tracing investigations and is in communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The total of COVID-19 cases in Pottawattamie County is now 29: 17 individuals have recovered, 11 are self-isolating at home, none are hospitalized, and there has been one death.
As testing capacity increases, the number of positives reported will also increase. The total number of Iowans tested for COVID-19, along with positive and negative results, can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Iowans are still encouraged to go to testIowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is a new initiative designed to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so Iowans can have better access to testing and help stem the spread of COVID-19 to get us back to normal as quickly as possible.
Also today, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 384 new positive cases for a statewide total of 5,476 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,356 negative tests for a total of 30,614 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.
According to IDPH, an additional six deaths were also reported, 286 are currently hospitalized, and 1,900 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 87 Iowans have already been tested.
According to IDPH the additional six deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Clinton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Des Moines County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
- Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.
Iowa's universities plan to bring back students in fall
Iowa's three major public universities are planning to resume in-person classes in the fall, but they are still working out the details of what that would look like during the coronavirus pandemic.
Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards said the schools will follow state and federal health guidelines as they develop plans to bring thousands of students back to the campuses of the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and Northern Iowa University.
Board of Regents spokesman Josh Lehman told the Des Moines Register that specific plans for the fall semester will be shared as they are developed.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is beginning to ease some coronavirus restrictions even though COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa. State health officials said Sunday that the number of confirmed cases in Iowa had increased by 384, to 5,476, and the number of deaths had increased by 6, to 118. A day earlier, 648 new cases were reported in the state.
The actual number of infections in the state is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said the school is taking a cautious approach to planning for the fall.
“The situation is, of course, extremely fluid, and the specific steps we will need to implement have yet to be determined. … And like each of you, UI leadership is trying to figure out exactly when it will be safe and appropriate to return to ‘normal,’” he said.
Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen said in a letter to faculty and staff last week that the school is facing more than $80 million in losses and additional expenses since April 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic. That total includes nearly $17 million in refunds to students and families for housing, dining and other fees.
Wintersteen said she will continue to prioritize the health of students, faculty and staff as plans for the fall are developed.
“Preparing for fall will require new and creative approaches to how we support our mission and campus operations,” she said, “especially in considering the best alternatives available if our planning efforts are impacted by external factors beyond our control.”
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office. Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
