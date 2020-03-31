A fourth Pottawattamie County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said the patient is a Council Bluffs young woman between 0 and 17 years old who'd had contact with an existing case. The young woman did not have underlying health conditions and is in self-isolation at home after testing positive at the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Monday.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is conducting a contact tracing investigation for the case and is in communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health. The young woman was at Westlake Hardware, 721 West Broadway in Council Bluffs, on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Planning Director Matt Wyant said the patient is an employee at the hardware store.
Westlake Hardware had already installed sneeze guards at the check-outs to mitigate COVID-19 exposure. The health department said the business promptly notified employees of the positive case.
Wyant said the young woman had been a person the county was following before her positive test. County Public Health Administrator Maria Sieck has explained that cases that are listed as “following” are patients not under public health monitoring orders, but the department is contact with them, offering advice as they self-monitor symptoms.
Wyant said the young woman should not have been working, adding the caveat that he does not know her financial situation.
Public Health asks shoppers who visited Westlake Hardware on March 28 or March 29 to self-monitor and report any symptoms or changes in health to the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 hotline, available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
Public Health expressed appreciation to Westlake Hardware management for taking proactive mitigation steps. The store is temporarily closed "for the protection of our store team and customers," according to a sign posted at the facility.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is considering this case very low-risk to the public. Wyant said health officials consider "close contact" a period of 10 minutes, meaning customers likely wouldn't have that kind of contact.
"That's why it's low risk to the general public," Wyant said.
Pottawattamie County’s first two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases have completed their monitoring period with Public Health. The county’s third case, a woman between the ages of 61 and 80, is currently self-isolating at home.
Wyant said there have been 88 tests submitted in the county, including the four positives, along with 56 negatives. The county is awaiting results on 28 tests.
There are 34 people the county is “following” — they’re not under public health monitoring orders, but the department is contact with them, offering advice as they self-monitor symptoms, according to county Public Health Administrator Maria Sieck said. Most are people who have had contact with a positive patient, either in Pottawattamie County, other counties in Iowa, in Nebraska or elsewhere.
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
- Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
And the Hope 4 Iowa crisis hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
