COVID-19 remains a threat in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County.
Thursday, the county reported the highest single-day total of positive cases announced — 40 — since the pandemic began. The number of cases tracked by Pottawattamie County Public Health has increased by more than 150 in less than a week, from 317 on June 5 to 492 on Thursday.
The newest cases include 25 among the 18 to 40 age range, which has been hit hardest by the coronavirus — on a case level — in the county, especially lately. There have been 206 cases in the county in that region, with the next highest 158 in the 41 to 60 range.
Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said that with the virus not affecting the health of the young adult demographic as much as others, telling “those individuals we need you to stay home and stop the spread, to contain it, is not working as much as we’d like.”
“But they’re still spreading the virus to others. It’s highly contagious,” Wyant said. “They should be wearing face masks, taking all the proper precautions. In those younger ages, unless it affects them directly it makes them harder to take it seriously.”
Wyant said he has seen wake-up calls among positive individuals in that age range or those have loved ones affected.
The county is working with 492 positive individuals, which includes epidmologically-linked cases. Pottawattamie County Public Health has said epi-linked cases are individuals who’ve had contact with a confirmed positive individual and are exhibiting symptoms, but have not been tested. The department provides assistant to those individuals and treats them like individuals who have tested positive.
The state doesn’t count epi-linked cases in its numbers. According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, there have been 454 positive tests in the state out of 5,475 people tested, for a positive rate of 8.3%, which ticked up from 8% on Wednesday. Wyant said the rate for the test results reported Thursday was above 11%.
A few factors have played into increased cases in the county. Testing capacity has increased greatly, with 1 in 17 county residents now having been tested. A TestIowa site allows residents to be tested, with an appoint set up at testiowa.com, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, in addition to other testing avenues.
Warm weather combined with a long period of quarantine has people ready to get out has also led to more cases. Additionally, the state has rolled back public gathering restrictions. On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said businesses can operate at 100% capacity but advised establishments and individuals to adhere to social distancing and other prevention guidance.
The Porch restaurant, located on South 24th Street, announced in a Facebook post Thursday it is closed and will remain so through the weekend after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, while “a few others have been exposed or are showing symptoms.”
In announcing the positive test and closure, the restaurant said the positive individual did not have contact with customers, is experiencing mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home. The business said it will do a deep clean with plans to reopen on Monday.
“Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing you all soon,” the restaurant said in the post.
Wyant said Pottawattamie County Public Health has been in contact with the restaurant. He noted efforts to strike a balance between reopening the economy and mitigate the disease.
“Right now it is a double-edged sword,” Wyant asked about reopenings. “There’s a need to reopen for sustainability of businesses in the area. But at the same time, allowing that many people into an environment is perfect for the spread of the virus.”
Wyant noted the instructions from the governor for businesses to encourage and individuals to abide by social distancing and other guidelines.
“We’re getting calls, that’s just not happening,” he said. “With more events and more people at businesses, it’s inevitable we’ll seen an increase in the virus.”
Wyant said now it not the time for people to let their guard down.
Along with positive tests and the positive rate, Wyant said another key metric is hospitalizations. Currently seven county residents COVID-19 are hospitalized, up two from Wednesday. The highest the county’s seen during the pandemic is eight. There are three patients in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Ten COVID-19 patients in the county have died, predominantly in higher age ranges.
Of Thursday’s 40 cases, 36 individuals are from Council Bluffs, two are from Carter Lake, one is from Avoca and one is from Neola. One case is epi-linked and the others were tested between Sunday and Tuesday. As noted, 25 are 18 to 40 years old. Three are 17 or younger, nine are 41 to 60, two are 61 to 80 and one is 81 or older.
As of Thursday, 258 individuals have recovered and 198 are self-isolating. Based on Pottawattamie County Public Health contact tracing investigations, 146 cases are the result of community spread.
Pottawattamie County Public Health again emphasized “the importance of social distancing, excellent hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, and wearing face coverings when in public. If you are sick, stay home.”
Douglas County, Nebraska records one more COVID-19 death, 97 additional cases
Douglas County, Nebraska on Thursday reported another death tied to COVID-19 as well as 97 new cases of the illness.
The person who died was a man in his 60s with no known underlying health conditions. His death brings to 54 the total number of deaths in the county from the pandemic.
The 97 new COVID-19 cases bumped the county’s total to 5,433 on Thursday. A total of 39,730 Douglas County residents had been tested as of midnight Wednesday.
According to county data, 124 patients were hospitalized in the Omaha area Thursday with COVID-19, with 36 of them on ventilators.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Harrison County reported five new cases on Thursday, three individuals 17 or younger, one 18 to 40 and one 41 to 60. There have been 33 cases in the county, according to Harrison County Home and Public Health. All five are at home in isolation.
Mills County Public Health reported an additional case Wednesday afternoon, an individual 18 years old or younger. The person is self-isolating. The county has had 22 positive cases.
Crawford County reported 14 new cases over the past two days — Wednesday and Thursday — while Harrison and Shelby Counties reported three new cases, Monona County reported two and Cass County reported one over that time, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
There are two new Test Iowa sites open or soon to open in the region. A site opened at the Clarinda Regional Health Center in Page County on June 3.
A site at the St. Anthony Clinic in Denison in Crawford County opened on Wednesday. The state website reported Monday that there have been 575 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 2,236 tested in Crawford County. Denison is home to multiple meatpacking plants, which have been hit hard by coronavirus throughout the state and country.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 454 cases (Pottawattamie County Public Health is tracking 492, including epi-linked cases), 258 recoveries (per the county), 5,475 tests, 8.3% of those tested have come back positive, 10 deaths
Mills County — 22 cases, 21 recoveries, 1,386 tests, 1.6%
Harrison County — 33 cases, 25 recoveries, 662 tests, 5%
Cass County — 14 cases, 12 recoveries, 535 tests, 2.6%
Shelby County — 43 cases, 35 recoveries, 494 tests, 8.7%
Montgomery County — nine cases, six recoveries, 458 tests, 2%, two deaths
Monona County — 22 cases, 20 recoveries, 477 tests, 5.8%
Crawford County — 589 cases, 347 recoveries, 2,290 tests, 25.7%, two deaths
Page County — 16 cases, 11 recoveries, 801 tests, 2%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 232 tests, 1.7%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there were eight patients hospitalized, with three in intensive care.
The region has 191 inpatient beds available, 21 intensive care beds available and 65 ventilators available. Two hospitalized COVID-19 patient are on a ventilator.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Go to TestIowa.com to take an assesment and schedule a test.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness.
The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
— Julie Anderson of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.
