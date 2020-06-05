A ninth Pottawattamie County has died after contracting COVID-19.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said Thursday a Council Bluffs man between 61 and 80 years old died recently from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The county reported 26 new COVID-19 cases. Of those, 23 are Council Bluffs residents, with one each from Avoca, Oakland and Walnut. Three of the cases are epidemiologically -linked and the others were tested between May 22 and June 2.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, 309 county residents have tested positive, 8% of the 3,844 tested. Pottawattamie County Public Health is working with a total of 342 residents, which includes epi-linked cases.
The department said Wednesday: “PCPH is accounting for, and assisting, epidemiologically linked (epi-linked) individuals. An individual can be epi-linked if their physician or PCPH assumes they have the virus based on close contact with a confirmed case and the demonstration of COVID-19 symptoms. Epi-linked cases are not confirmed by laboratory testing. PCPH includes epi-linked individuals in their monitoring process and offers them assistance and guidance as they recover. Additionally, PCPH conducts contact tracing on epi-linked individuals. The State of Iowa does not account for epi-linked cases in their official numbers. PCPH began epi-linking cases on May 16.”
Six county residents are hospitalized with the disease and 134 are self-isolating. There have been 191 recoveries, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Based on contact tracing, 92 of the cases in the county are the result of community spread, the county department said.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said: “COVID-19 is spreading in our communities. Individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, and practice social distancing. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home.”
A Test Iowa has opened in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. Anyone that wants to get tested must first complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com. After completing the assessment, the individual will receive a time and date for their test.
COVID-19 in southwest Iowa
Mills County reported an additional case late Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 20 positives. Mills County Public Health said the new case is an individual 41 to 60 years old.
Crawford County has reported 16 new cases in recent days, for a total of 546, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Harrison County has reported a new case in recent days and now has 26 positives, according to the state site. Shelby County has one new case for a total of 38, while the county’s percentage of those testing positive has declined.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 309 cases by state numbers, county public health tracking 342 cases, 191 recoveries, 3,844 tests, 8% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — 20 cases, 19 recoveries, 1,284 tests, 1.6%
Harrison County — 26 cases, 19 recoveries, 505 tests, 5.1%
Cass County — 12 cases, 11 recoveries, 457 tests, 2.6%
Shelby County — 38 cases, 31 recoveries, 374 tests, 9.9%
Montgomery County — nine cases, six recoveries, 366 tests, 2.5%
Monona County — 25 cases, 19 recoveries, 417 tests, 6%
Crawford County — 546 cases, 334 recoveries, 2,020 tests, 26%
Page County — 14 cases, 11 recoveries, 668 tests, 2.1%
Fremont County — four cases, two recoveries, 171 tests, 2.3%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there were nine patients hospitalized with six in intensive care, both down from earlier in the week.
The region has 176 inpatient beds available, 17 intensive care beds available — both down from earlier in the week — and 63 ventilators available. Two hospitalized patients were on ventilators.
Public health officials and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds have pointed to the number of hospitalized patients and hospital capacity for care as key metrics in efforts to fight COVID-19 while looking to reopen the economy.
Iowa House pushes coronavirus lawsuit protection bill
Iowa Republican lawmakers Wednesday proposed a bill that would offer broad protection from coronavirus lawsuits for doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, restaurants and other businesses.
The measure, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, was tacked onto a medical malpractice bill that previously had passed the Senate. After swift passage in a House subcommittee and committee Wednesday, it’s eligible for House floor debate.
If approved in the House, the Senate only needs to agree with the new language and it would go to the governor for her consideration.
“What we’re trying to accomplish is to protect Iowans,” Republican Rep. Gary Carlson, a former corporate executive, said in passing the bill through the House Commerce Committee.
Democratic Rep. Brian Meyer, a lawyer, unsuccessfully attempted to amend the measure to require business owners to prove they followed government guidelines and federal and state laws to get protection from lawsuits.
“My amendment protects the people of Iowa. The Republican amendment protects corporations and people that were bad actors. That’s the simple fact,” he said.
Similar efforts to curb what supporters consider frivolous lawsuits are underway in Congress and several other states.
The Iowa State Bar Association and the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers oppose the measure while meatpacking companies and numerous business and medical groups support it.
Information about COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, and practice social distancing. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers your mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover your eyes.
Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness.
The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment.
— David Pitt of the Associated Press contributed from Des Moines.
