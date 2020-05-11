Pottawattamie County Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 85.
The new case, a Council Bluffs adult 80 years old or older, is at home in self-isolation. The department said that of the county's cases, 40 are self-isolating, 41 have recovered, one is hospitalized and there have been two deaths.
In a release, Pottawattamie County Public Health pointed out that the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, lists the county total at 86.
"A Texas resident tested positive in Pottawattamie County, but lives in Texas and has since returned to Texas. PCPH is working with IDPH to correct the discrepancy," the department said.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case.
"If and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take," the department said. "Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home."
There are 12,337 COVID-19 cases in the state and 271 deaths. A total of 77,792 Iowans — 1 in 40 — have been tested, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been 5,249 recoveries in the state.
