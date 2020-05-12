The expected peak of COVID-19 cases in Pottawattamie County is around June 1.
Matt Wyant with the department said the area has lagged about two to three weeks behind state averages. The state peak has been pushed back from late April to mid-May amid a mix of curve-flattening measures and business and public life reopenings.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 85.
County numbers have ticked up in late April and early May as testing has increased. From April 24 through Monday, the county announced at least one positive case daily, with multiple cases reported on all but three of the days during that time frame. The highest total daily total reported to date in the county was 12 on May 3. Sixty-five cases were reported during that two weeks-plus time span.
There have been two deaths connected to COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County.
“June 1 is when I think we’ll see a peak of case counts in our area,” Wyant said. “We are on the increase daily, we haven’t had (overall) downturns in our numbers.”
The new case, a Council Bluffs adult 80 years old or older, is at home in self-isolation. The department said that of the county's cases, 40 are self-isolating, 41 have recovered, one is hospitalized and there have been two deaths.
In a release, Pottawattamie County Public Health pointed out that the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, lists the county total at 86.
"A Texas resident tested positive in Pottawattamie County, but lives in Texas and has since returned to Texas. PCPH is working with IDPH to correct the discrepancy," the department said.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case.
"If and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take," the department said.
Wyant said that thus far, the county has not learned of a cluster of cases tied to a specific place or event. He added, however, that with constant tracing and an increase in cases, he expects that to change.
“Just the way cases are coming in, sooner or later we’ll be able to say ‘this is that one event that caused this cluster,” he said.
In the release the health department said, “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home."
Crawford County reported 15 additional positive cases, putting the county at 191 total of 437 people tested. TestIowa, the state initiative headed by a Utah company, has set up a site in Denison in the county that will continue conducting tests through May 15, according to Crawford County Public Health.
During a livestreamed press conference on Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said over the weekend some test samples from TestIowa sites had been damaged.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported last week that co-diagnostics tests used by the program may be turning up fewer positive results than other coronavirus tests.
Last week Reynolds expressed confidence that the program is reliable. The state has conducted 340,220 tests through TestIowa, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Shelby County reported an additional case, bringing the county’s total to 19.
A look at the numbers in the region, based on data provided by counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 85 cases, 1,199 tests, 41 recoveries, two deaths
Mills County — nine cases, 158 tests, three recoveries
Harrison County — 17 cases, 215 tests, 17 recoveries
Shelby County — 19 cases, 134 cases, 10 recoveries
Montgomery County — four cases, 149 tests, one recovery
Page County — 10 cases, 354 tests, eight recoveries
Cass County — one case, 153 tests, one recovery
Monona County — 12 cases, 157 tests, 10 recoveries
Crawford County — 191 cases, 437 tests, 62 recoveries, one death
Fremont County — one case, 55 tests
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are six patients hospitalized, including three in intensive care.
The region has 185 inpatient beds available, 34 intensive care beds available and 66 ventilators available. No hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
Reynolds in partial quarantine
Reynolds was in partial quarantine Monday because she may have been exposed to the coronavirus, even as she made plans to lift more restrictions that were intended to slow the spread of the disease.
Reynolds said she would follow a modified quarantine plan because she may have been exposed to the virus last week while visiting the White House or meeting with Vice President Mike Pence two days later in Iowa. At least two staff members at the White House have tested positive, including a valet to President Donald Trump and Pence’s spokeswoman.
The governor said she would have most of her aides work from home, have minimal interactions with others, wear a mask at times and practice social distancing.
Reynolds met with Pence and Trump at the White House last Wednesday to discuss Iowa’s response to the pandemic. She also accompanied Pence during his visit to Iowa on Friday, greeting him at the airport and joining him at meetings with religious leaders and food executives. Although Pence had learned that his spokeswoman was infected, he didn’t wear a mask during his visit. Neither did the governor or Iowa’s two U.S. senators, who also met with Pence.
The state reported Monday that its official death toll rose by six, to 271, and that roughly 400 more citizens had tested positive.
There are 12,337 COVID-19 cases in the state and 271 deaths. A total of 77,792 Iowans — 1 in 40 — have been tested, according to the state website. There have been 5,249 recoveries in the state.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dipped below 400 for the first time in eight days. The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics announced that a 27-year-old pregnant woman was discharged over the weekend after doctors used an advanced form of life support to heal her lungs.
Reynolds, a Republican, said that she had a facial covering with her but didn’t wear it during Pence's visit because they practiced social distancing “the entire time.” She said she didn’t have contact with Pence’s aide at the White House, but that she would take the extra precautions “out of an abundance of caution.”
The governor said she tested negative for the coronavirus after getting a rapid test Monday morning and that she felt healthy. She said that she would be tested every day before entering the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, where she’s been working, and that she would take her temperature throughout the day.
Reynolds announced her modified quarantine at a news conference in which she excluded pool reporters as a safety precaution. She didn’t wear a mask but indicated she would in private meetings.
The governor said that she would make an announcement Tuesday “about some of the restrictions that will be eased” this week.
Malls, retail stores, gyms, church services, campgrounds and farmers markets have been allowed to reopen or resume under new rules in recent days.
But restaurants remain shut in 22 counties under an order that expires Friday. Statewide, bars that do not serve food, salons, barbershops, movie theaters, casinos, museums, swimming pools and other businesses remain under closure orders.
Reynolds indicated that some of those restrictions will be lifted Friday while others will be extended through May.
The governor said people should have the confidence to return to work because the state has increased testing, particularly around nursing homes and manufacturing facilities. She said the state processed an average of 3,100 tests per day last week, and hoped to soon meet her target of 5,000.
Council Bluffs, Glenwood YMCA locations to open May 18
The Council Bluffs and Glenwood YMCA locations will open a week from today on May 18.
The YMCA of Greater Omaha announced that the locations will open with limited operations and amenities. The YMCA Health Living Center (formerly The Center), which caters to seniors and active older adults, will reopen at a yet-to-be-determined date.
The YMCA said open services and amenities at the two Iowa locations will be limited to Wellness Centers only, which includes cardio and weight equipment, free weights and walking tracks. No swimming pools, group exercise, child care, coffee or towel services will be available.
"Further amenities will be added and implemented in the near future, as health and safety restrictions warrant," YMCA officials said in a release.
The YMCA said it is making the move after COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened in Iowa. With many Nebraska restrictions still in place, Omaha locations are tentatively planning to reopen on June 1.
The YMCA said members can expect to find the following in place, upon returning to YMCA of Greater Omaha facilities:
• Facilities will operate at or below 50% occupancy at all times, on a first-come/first-serve basis.
• Only members 15 years and older will be allowed to access the facility.
• Proper social distancing will be in place, with 6-foot distance markers and some equipment and stations marked as unavailable for use.
• Water fountains will be bottle fill only.
• Y staff will adhere to safety guidelines including key staff wearing face masks.
• Additional cleaning protocols will be implemented at all facilities.
• More information on future operations will be announced in the coming weeks.
Go to metroymca.org for more information.
Omaha-area hospitals treating more COVID-19 patients on ventilators
The number of patients with the most serious cases of COVID-19 continues to grow at Omaha-area hospitals.
Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that 38 patients in area hospitals who are ill with the disease were on a ventilator. As of last Monday, that number stood at 15, and the number has grown each day since then.
It’s unclear how many of those are local patients or patients who might have been transferred from elsewhere. Area hospitals report having 225 unused ventilators available.
In all, 96 patients were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the county.
One additional person, a woman older than 90, died over the weekend due to complications from COVID-19, county health officials said.
In Douglas County, 21 patients have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Douglas County on Monday reported 39 new cases, bringing its total to 1,635 cases.
But according to the health department, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported that the low number of new cases is due to a glitch in the laboratory reporting system.
Council Bluffs Police to resume parking citations
On May 18 the Council Bluffs Police Department will resume checking city meters and issuing warnings for overtime parking. On May 26 the department will resume issuing citations.
"With business opening back up, we want to ensure metered parking is fairly used. Make sure your Passport App is up to date on your smart phone and refresh your change supply," the department said in a Facebook post.
The department had been only enforcing disabled parking space violations the last eight weeks.
Oakland mayor extends disaster proclamation
Oakland Mayor Brant Miller extended the state of emergency in the town for at least 30 days, at which point the situation will be reevaluated. There have been three cases of COVID-19 in Oakland.
"Simply what this means is that I am making decisions and approving expenditures from the city budget in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic without needing council approval prior to enacting a new regulation or requirements in the city,” Miller said in a statement on the City of Oakland Facebook page.
Mayors around the state have been granted the temporary power to approve expenditures in a timely manner in lieu of requiring special council meetings.
“We have been lucky thus far as to have a low case county,” Miller said in a letter to the Oakland City Council and Oakland citizens, “but this can change at any time. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we should continue to be vigilant and continue to do what is in the best interest of the public.”
Miller said the move is in accordance with Chapter 15 of the city code and Section 372.14 of Iowa Code.
State announces grants for four local artists
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs recently announced $191,000 in grants to assist artists and art organizations facing the negative impact of the pandemic. Among the recipients are Cindy Mathiasen, Julie Bond, Emily Globe and Trac Schacht of Pottawattamie County. Each will receive $1,000.
"I'm affiliated with two metro area galleries, the Artist Cooperative Gallery and the Hot Shops Gallery, and both are closed right now," said Mathiasen with Cindy Rae Art, L.L.C. "This grant from the State of Iowa is much appreciated to help me meet my expenses as a local community artist in these tough times for small businesses."
— Ryan J. Foley and David Pitt of The Associated Press and Jeffrey Robb of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.
