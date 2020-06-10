The results of the June 2 Pottawattamie County primary are official — and turnout was likely the highest in county history.
The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors and Auditor’s Office certified the election Tuesday morning during the supervisors meeting.
Kristi Everett, who runs elections for the county, told the Nonpareil Tuesday that 162 absentee ballots came in after election night that were postmarked by the June 1 deadline. There had been a little more than 2,400 absentee ballots — split fairly evenly among Republicans and Democrats — that hadn’t been returned by Election Day. More than 13,000 Pottawattamie County residents request an absentee ballot.
None of the 162 ballots that came in after June 2 swung a county race.
On election night, Brian Shea led Adam Houser by 21 votes in the race for second in the Republican Board of Supervisors primary. Shea extended his lead by two votes and ended with 2,667 to Houser’s 2,644.
Supervisor Tim Wichman won the primary with 3,556 votes. Wichman and Shea advance to the general election, where they’ll be joined on the ballot by Democrat Lisa Lima, who won running unopposed with an official total of 5,018 votes.
The final vote totals in the Republican sheriff primary were Andy Brown at 3,454, Rob Ambrose at 2,618 and Danielle Bentzinger at 1,751.
Everett said she wasn’t surprised by the low amount — relative to ballots out — of votes to come in after the election.
“With the amount requested, that’s about the percentage we’d have not come back,” she said.
The county saw 22% turnout when accounting for all 63,757 registered voters. The primaries were closed to parties, with Republican turnout at 33% and Democratic turnout at 31%, according to Everett.
Everett told the board during Tuesday’s meeting that from what she could find in the records turnout was likely the best in county history. She noted the next highest came in the 1960s. She also noted the amount of absentee ballots in the primary exceeding absentee and Election Day votes combined for many previous elections.
The election was heavy on absentee ballots and led to record turnout statewide. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican, sent requests for absentee ballots to every active registered voter in Iowa. The requests included pre-paid postage for return to residents’ respective county auditor’s offices.
Pate announced on June 3 the state “shattered” turnout records for a June primary after more than 500,000 voters cast ballots in Iowa.
“The credit goes to Iowa voters, poll workers and county auditors,” Pate said in a release. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and protests going on across the state, Iowans made their voices heard in record numbers. I am so proud of everyone who participated and the people behind the scenes in all 99 counties that made it happen. I also want to thank Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Iowa National Guard for delivering masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to the counties so Iowans could vote safely at the polls.”
The previous high for a June primary was set in 1994, when 449,490 Iowans voted, the Secretary of Sate’s Office said.
In Pottawattamie County, Everett also told the board that the cost of the election was around $100,000, higher than normal because of increased absentee ballots and COVID-19 precautions. Asked by Supervisor Scott Belt what she would’ve normally budgeted for the primary, Everett said $50,000 to $60,000. Everett said the county will receive federal funds to help offset the additional costs.
Everett told the Nonpareil she’d like Pate to continue to send absentee requests to all Iowans.
“I thought it was a great thing,” Everett said. “I was glad to see with those request forms going out. It made it convenient and safe. It just proves, as we’ve never seen this high of turnout, that it was really a great thing that the voters had that opportunity.”
It’s unclear if Pate will able to try to duplicate that success for the general election in November.
Iowa Republican state Sen. Roby Smith of Davenport, who represents District 47, has introduced legislation seeking to amend the process that made absentee voting easier.
House File 2486 seeks to undo emergency action taken by Pate in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith’s amendment to the bill would allow the secretary of state to make changes to election processes in the case of weather or wartime emergencies, but not for the current pandemic.
— Sarah Hayden of the Quad City Times contributed to this report.
