Seven Council Bluffs residents have tested positive for COVID-19, putting the number of cases in Pottawattamie County at 316.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said the new cases including three individuals that are 18 to 40 years old, two that are 41 to 60 years old and two are 61 to 80 years old. They individuals were tested between May 22 and June 2.
The noted that according to the state, 3,438 residents have been tested. Pottawattamie County Public Health reports 316 have tested positive, with about 9.2% of those tested coming back positive.
The county noted that the state COVID-19 website - coronavirus.iowa.gov - lists 275 positives in the county, with the reason for the discrepancy in part tied to the timing and fluidity testing and reporting. County officials have some some tests are reported directly to the county, which informs the state, while for some tests the opposite is true.
Another reason for the inconsistency is epi-linking, the department said.
"PCPH is accounting for, and assisting, epidemiologically linked (epi-linked) individuals. An individual can be epi-linked if their physician or PCPH assumes they have the virus based on close contact with a confirmed case and the demonstration of COVID-19 symptoms," the department said. "Epi-linked cases are not confirmed by laboratory testing. PCPH includes epi-linked individuals in their monitoring process and offers them assistance and guidance as they recover. Additionally, PCPH conducts contact tracing on epi-linked individuals. The State of Iowa does not account for epi-linked cases in their official numbers. PCPH began epi-linking cases on May 16 and has worked with a total of 30 epi-linked cases so far."
Additional, 11 county residents have recovered from the disease, bringing the recovery total to 180. Currently, five individuals are hospitalized, down one from Tuesday, and 115 individuals are self-isolating. The county said 92 cases are the result of community spread.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case, noting that if and when a risk to the general public is identified it will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
The county says daily: "Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should continue to take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, and practice social distancing. Wash hands and disinfect surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home."
A Test Iowa site is open in Council Bluffs at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.. Anyone wanting to get tested must first complete the health assessment at TestIowa.com. After completing the assessment, the individual will receive a time and date for their test.
