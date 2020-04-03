Officials have announced a sixth case of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said Thursday the newest case is a Council Bluffs woman between 61 and 80 years old.
There have been six cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in the county, including five in Council Bluffs.
The patient in the new case has pre-existing medical conditions with no recent travel and no identifiable contact with an existing case, public health said. Because the case is not traceable, the department said it believes it to be a result of community spread. The individual is currently self-isolating at home.
Additionally, all Pottawattamie County and City of Council Bluffs playgrounds have temporarily closed. County and city parks remain open, but gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Officials from the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 Response Task Force are urging people to stay home as often as possible.
“When it’s necessary to go out, practice social distancing and always stay 6 feet away from others,” officials said in a release.
The task force would thanked Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs for partnering with Pottawattamie County Public Health to make hand sanitizer available.
“Thanks to SIRE, 5,000 gallons of sanitizer (SIREitizer) will be distributed to hospitals, first responders and city and county offices,” task force officials said in the release.
Menards bans children younger than 16, pets amid COVID-19 pandemic
Menards is not allowing children under the age of 16 in its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are no longer able to allow children under the age of 16, nor pets, in the store due to the coronavirus,” Menards stated on its website. “If you look under the age of 16, you will be asked to show your identification (driver’s license).”
Service pets are still welcome, according to the site.
In the statement, Menards posted modified hours: Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Thank you for keeping us all safe,” Menards stated.
Local pantry expects impact of coronavirus to grow, makes changes to accommodate crisis
“Our motto is to share food, love and hope,” said Teresa Hildreth, pantry director at First Baptist Church in downtown Council Bluffs.
Although food and love has been a continuum since the spread of COVID-19, less “hope” has been shared due to recently implemented changes in the pantry system.
First Baptist Church food pantry operates on both sides of the church for patrons walking and driving respectively.
“We take the food out to them to have the most limited contact,” Hildreth said. “Which is sad because we love people and we want to give them more than just food.”
The number of people who visit the pantry has increased due to widespread measures that government and local employers have taken to flatten the curve and prevent the spread of the coronavirus: furloughs, layoffs and closures.
“We’re going through a lot more food,” Hildreth said. “When you have kids at home and been laid off, it’s huge. I always say we’re here to help. Maybe someday you’ll be in a position to help us, too.”
The First Baptist Food Pantry is funded by donations, fundraisers, tithes and givers of the church. Hildreth said the financial impact of donors could be a problem in the future.
“We have been able to maintain and keep going, but we’re bringing in twice as much food, so that is going to cut into what we have for the regulars,” Hildreth said. “So often people already coming are in crisis. The pandemic isn’t making their world crazier than it might already be.”
Aside from food, the pantry is having a hard time finding necessities that aren’t available in stores.
“We can’t just go to stores and get extra stuff we need because stores are out of it as well,” she said.
In the last two weeks, Hildreth said she has seen a 25% increase in the amount of patrons. Hildreth expects that number to grow.
“We know the circumstances are different right now,” Hildreth said. “We are also encouraging people to use mobile pantries.”
Although the impact hasn’t necessarily taken a full effect, Hildreth said the hardest issue for her is not being able to encourage anyone.
“For the people coming in and have never had to be here, I prefer to give them love and comfort. I post on my Facebook to give people an encouraging word,” she said.
What would have been a large Easter egg hunt gathering at Bayliss Park on April 12 is now going into the bags of families who are in need of pantries.
“I have lots of eggs and candy and we’re giving them to the kids,” she said.
Currently, the First Baptist Food Pantry is “almost completely” out of pasta.
“I always tell people to think of food items for the kids: peanut butter and jelly, canned pasta,” she said.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office. Always cover your cough and sneezes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
And the Hope 4 Iowa crisis hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
