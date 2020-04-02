Officials have announced a sixth case of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said Thursday the newest case is a Council Bluffs woman between 61 and 80 years old. There have been six cases in the county, including five in Council Bluffs.
The patient in the new case has pre-existing medical conditions with no recent travel and no identifiable contact with an existing case, Public Health said. Because the case is not traceable, the department said it believes it to be a result of community spread. The individual is currently self-isolating at home.
Additionally, all Pottawattamie County and City of Council Bluffs playgrounds have temporarily closed. County and city parks remain open, but gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Officials from the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 Response Task Force are urging people to stay home as often as possible.
"When it’s necessary to go out, practice social distancing and always stay 6 feet away from others," officials said in a release.
The task force would thanked Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs for partnering with Pottawattamie County Public Health to make hand sanitizer available.
"Thanks to SIRE, 5,000 gallons of sanitizer (SIREitizer) will be distributed to hospitals, first responders and city and county offices," task force officials said in the release.
