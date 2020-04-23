There are two additional cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County, bringing the county's total to 20.
The two new cases are both from Council Bluffs, a man and a woman both between 41 and 60 years old, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
The department said one of the individuals had pre-existing conditions and contact with an existing COVID-19 case. The other individual does not have pre-existing conditions and has not had contact with an existing case. They were tested on April 18 and April 20 and both are self-isolating at home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is conducting the contact tracing investigations and is in communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Of the county's cases, 17 people have recovered, with the two new cases isolating at home. There has been one death in the county connected to COVID-19.
The department said:
The best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is to stay at home as much as possible. Only leave home for essential reasons. Do not visit big box stores except for essential grocery and pharmaceutical needs. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least six feet away from others. Implement excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. Isolate if you are sick.
