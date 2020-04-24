There are two additional cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County, bringing the county’s total to 20.
The two new cases are from Council Bluffs, a man and a woman both between 41 and 60 years old, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
The department said one of the individuals had pre-existing conditions and contact with an existing COVID-19 case. The other individual does not have pre-existing conditions and has not had contact with an existing case. They were tested on April 18 and April 20 and both are self-isolating at home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is conducting the contact tracing investigations and is in communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Of the county’s cases, 17 people have recovered, with the two new cases isolating at home. There has been one death in the county connected to COVID-19 and 455 residents have been tested.
Elsewhere in southwest Iowa, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Harrison County — 15 cases, 12 recoveries, 111 tests
Shelby County — nine cases, eight recoveries, 67 cases
Mills County — two cases, two recoveries, 71 tests
Montgomey County — one case, one recovery, 83 tests
Page County — five cases, four recoveries, 140 tests
Cass County — one case, one recovery, 70 tests
Monona County — seven cases, six recoveries, 75 tests
Crawford County — six cases, five recoveries, one death, 55 tests
Fremont County — zero cases, 25 tests
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there is one patient hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the coronavirus.iowa.gov. The region has 234 inpatient beds available, 46 intensive care unit beds available and 67 ventilators available. There are no patients in ICU or on ventilators in the region.
Region four remains at a six on the state’s 12-point COVID-19 severity scale.
Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced 176 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including six additional deaths. There have been at least 3,944 positive cases in the state, combining state numbers and the two new Pottawattamie County cases.
There were 842 new negative tests, bringing the state total to 25,338. Thirty-eight percent of residents who’ve contracted the disease — 1,492 — have recovered. The state also announced six additional deaths, pushing the total to 96.
During a livestreamed press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said 11 of the state’s 99 counties have accounted for 81% of cases in Iowa. Reynolds said there’s been an additional long-term care facility outbreak, in eastern Iowa, bringing to 12 the number of outbreaks at such facilities.
During the press conference Reynolds said that the state’s $26 million contract with Utah companies to increase coronavirus testing was developed after she got unsolicited advice from the actor Ashton Kutcher.
Reynolds said that she recently called Kutcher, an Iowa native known for starring in movies and television shows, to ask whether he would record a public service announcement related to the pandemic.
She said Kutcher asked whether she was familiar with a Utah program launched this month to increase testing that looked promising. Kutcher had a friend involved in one of the companies participating, and offered to connect him with the governor.
Reynolds said that she spoke with Kutcher’s connection, and her aides followed up with Utah government officials.
“We were able to start that conversation and ramp it up relatively quickly,” she said.
Last week, Iowa signed a $26 million contract with Nomi Health, a Utah startup, to purchase 540,000 coronavirus tests. Nomi Health’s partners include tech and health companies Qualtrics, Domo and Co-Diagnostics Inc.
Reynolds launched TestIowa on Tuesday, which aims to eventually test 3,000 more residents per day, roughly tripling the state’s current capacity. The governor has faced questions about why she didn’t consider Iowa-based institutions or companies for the partnership.
At the press conference, state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati said the state continues to work on a model to forecast what COVID-19 will look like in the state in the weeks and months ahead.
Iowa announced the first confirm cases in the state on March 8. The state finalized a contract with the University of Iowa College of Public Health to create the model on April 7.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office. Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Ryan J. Foley of The Associated Press contributed to this report.
