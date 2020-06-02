Pottawattamie County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 309, out of 3,434 residents tested.
The percentage of residents testing positive dropped to about 9% — down from 9.4% on Monday.
The two new cases are both Council Bluffs residents, one between 18 and 40 years old and the other between 41 and 60, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. They were tested between May 29 and May 30.
Of the positive cases in the county, 169 have recovered after an additional eight recoveries were reported. Six are hospitalized, down two from Monday, and 119 are self-isolating. Pottawattamie County Public Health said 88 cases are the result of community spread.
The department announced its COVID-19 hotlines will cease operations at noon on Wednesday. Residents with general COVID-19-related questions and resource inquiries can call 211 for assistance.
"The hotline is shutting down because 211 has been updated on everything from the beginning," Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said. "We're allowing them to assume that role for us."
The Council Bluffs TestIowa site remains open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. Residents seeking a test must first complete a health assessment at TestIowa.com. Afterward, residents will receive a time and date for a test.
Statewide, 20,016 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, with 12.2% of the 164,121 tested coming back positive. There have been 561 deaths from the disease and 11,778 recoveries in the state.
