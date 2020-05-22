Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon.
Nine of the individuals are residents of Council Bluffs and one is from Carter Lake. Three of the cases are 18-40 years old; four are 41-60 years old; and three are elderly adults (81 and older). These individuals were tested between May 18 and May 19. So far, 2,421 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and a total of 199 have tested positive.
An additional four people have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 100. Currently, six individuals are hospitalized and 86 individuals are self-isolating. Based on PCPH contact tracing investigations, a total of 61 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
For additional COVID-19 information, including case demographics filtered by county, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The dashboard is updated daily and contains Iowa’s total number of cases, recoveries, deaths, tests conducted, and epidemiological curve.
PCPH continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 Response Task Force is highlighting the travel guidance provided by Iowa Department of Public Health. When considering travel, remember that the COVID-19 virus is circulating across the United States. While there is no longer a recommendation to self-isolate for 14 days after returning home from travel outside of Iowa and within the United States (as long as the traveler remains well and has not been identified as a close contact of an ill individual), travelers should continue to:
• Clean your hands often.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub your hands together until they feel dry.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Avoid close contact with others.
• Keep 6 feet of physical distance from others.
• Avoiding close contact is especially important if you are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.
• Wear a cloth face covering in public.
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
Iowans are encouraged to go to testIowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is an initiative designed to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in Iowa. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
A look at the numbers in the region, based on data provided by the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 199 cases, 2,421 tests, 100 recoveries, three deaths, 7.7% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — 13 cases, 609 tests, 11 recoveries, 2.1%
Harrison County — 18 cases, 351 tests, 17 recoveries, 5.1%
Shelby County — 27 cases, 252 tests, 21 recoveries, 10.7%
Montgomery County — five cases, 210 tests, five recoveries, 2.4%
Page County — 10 cases, 460 tests, nine recoveries, 2.2%
Cass County — six cases, 270 tests, one recovery, 2.2%
Monona County — 19 cases, 277 tests, 13 recoveries, 6.9%
Crawford County — 430 cases, 1,492 tests, 224 recoveries, two deaths, 28.8%
Fremont County — four cases, 108 tests, two recoveries, 3.7%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are eight patients hospitalized. Five patients are in intensive care. Two COVID-19 patients were admitted to a hospital in the last 24 hours.
The region has 197 inpatient beds available, 35 intensive care beds available and 68 ventilators available. No hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
Iowa to expand virus testing to anyone who wants one
All Iowa residents who believe they need a coronavirus test can now get one, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday, a day after she announced that more businesses and meeting places could reopen.
Reynolds said the expanded testing is especially important as more Iowans return to work. Iowans who want a test must fill out an assessment at the TestIowa website.
Reynolds on Wednesday announced the opening of movie theaters, museums and zoos as of Friday and said bars can reopen at 50% capacity next week. Restaurants and some other businesses were allowed to reopen last Friday.
Reynolds continued to defend her relaxation of restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus by saying the state is equipped to monitor and contain any virus outbreaks that may occur.
The state reported 19 additional deaths Thursday, boosting the state total to 400. There were more than 400 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.
The virus has been identified in all but one of Iowa’s 99 counties. Nursing homes and communities with meatpacking plants have been hit the hardest.
“We have never said that nobody would ever, that we were going to prevent people from getting COVID-19. That’s unrealistic and unobtainable. What we have to do is learn to live with it and manage the virus. We have to get things back to normal,” she said.
Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo announced that as of June 1 school districts can voluntarily choose to hold summer school activities including drama and robotics programs. She also said high school summer baseball and softball will be allowed to begin with social distancing limits in place.
DNR encourages safety this Memorial Day weekend
The Memorial Day holiday weekend is fast approaching and is expected to be a busy one, despite COVID-19.
Iowa has a wide variety of outdoor activities to spend your weekend, whether it be camping, visiting state parks, swimming at the beaches, or paddling and boating. The Iowa DNR reminds everyone to obey all laws and rules — that includes physical distancing guidelines — while enjoying Iowa’s outdoor recreational activities.
“Everyone is antsy to get outside and enjoy the beautiful Iowa natural resources after being cooped up all winter and more recently because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” DNR Director Kayla Lyon said in a press release. “This weekend will provide a great time for families to get out and explore what our great state has to offer, but we caution everyone to do so safely and responsibly.”
Following these important boater safety tips can help ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend on the water:
• Wear your life jacket — it floats, you don’t.
• Alcohol and boating don’t mix. Wind, sun glare and heat can enhance the effects of alcohol hindering the operator’s ability to make decisions.
• Check for open ramps or water hazards before heading out.
• Be patient; boat ramps will be busy.
• Before leaving the house, check the trailer lights, wheel bearings and the hitch.
• Make sure there is a current fire extinguisher and horn/whistle, a wearable life jacket for everyone and a USCG approved flotation device onboard.
• Anyone 12 and under on a vessel underway must wear a life jacket.
• File a float plan with a friend, including your destination, expected time of return and type of boat.
• Inflatable life jackets are lightweight, comfortable and USCG approved. Wear it.
• Take a boater education course available online at iowadnr.gov/things-to-do/boating/boater-education. It has valuable information and many insurance companies will offer a discount on boat insurance. Familiarize yourself with Iowa’s boating laws.
• Slow down, watch for other boaters or personal watercraft, have patience and most importantly, have a designated operator who will stay clear of any alcohol
• Drain plugs and other water draining devices must be removed and/or remain open during transport to avoid spreading invasive species. Anglers leaving with fish are recommended to put them on ice, whether in a cooler, a bucket or a live well (plug must still be removed and/or opened).
• Top two safety violations in Iowa are having inadequate life jackets and operating too fast and too close to other vessels.
Even outdoor recreation looks a little different in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Boaters should practice the following physical distancing guidelines:
• Limit the people aboard your boat to people in your immediate household. Gather in groups of 10 or fewer.
• Stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
• Maintain safe distance at the fuel dock, boat ramp or loading up at the marina.
• Wash hands frequently or use a hand sanitizer regularly.
• Don’t raft up to other boaters or pull up onto a beach too close to someone else.
• Avoid any unnecessary stops between your home and the lake to avoid contact with others outside of your immediate family.
• Pack food, water and other items from home that you may need, as restaurants and marina stores may not be open.
• Stay home if you or someone in your household is sick.
— Associated Press reporter David Pitt contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.