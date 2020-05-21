Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 10 new COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon.
Nine of the individuals are residents of Council Bluffs and one is from Carter Lake. Three of the cases are 18-40 years old; four are 41-60 years old; and three are elderly adults (81 and older). These individuals were tested between May 18 and May 19. So far, 2,421 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and a total of 199 have tested positive.
An additional four people have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 100. Currently, six individuals are hospitalized and 86 individuals are self-isolating. Based on PCPH contact tracing investigations, a total of 61 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
For additional COVID-19 information, including case demographics filtered by county, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The dashboard is updated daily and contains Iowa’s total number of cases, recoveries, deaths, tests conducted, and epidemiological curve.
PCPH continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 Response Task Force is highlighting the travel guidance provided by Iowa Department of Public Health. When considering travel, remember that the COVID-19 virus is circulating across the United States. While there is no longer a recommendation to self-isolate for 14 days after returning home from travel outside of Iowa and within the United States (as long as the traveler remains well and has not been identified as a close contact of an ill individual), travelers should continue to:
• Clean your hands often.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub your hands together until they feel dry.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Avoid close contact with others.
• Keep 6 feet of physical distance from others.
• Avoiding close contact is especially important if you are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.
• Wear a cloth face covering in public.
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
— This story is developing.
