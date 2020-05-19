Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Nine are residents of Council Bluffs and PCPH is in the process of verifying the addresses of the remaining two.
One of the cases is a child (0-17); four of the cases are 18-40 years old; five are 41-60 years old; and one is 61-80 years old. These individuals were tested between May 9 and May 18. So far, 2,121 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and a total of 182 have tested positive.
An additional 12 people have recovered bringing the total of recoveries to 86. Currently, four individuals are hospitalized and 88 individuals are self-isolating. Based on PCPH contact tracing investigations, a total of 57 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
For additional COVID-19 information, including case demographics filtered by county, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The dashboard is updated daily and contains Iowa’s total number of cases, recoveries, deaths, tests conducted, and epidemiological curve.
— This story is developing.
