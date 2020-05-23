An elderly Council Bluffs woman has died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases and the additional death Friday afternoon. The woman is the fourth COVID-19 death for Pottawattamie County. The woman, who was age 81 or older, had pre-existing medical conditions.
“It is with great sadness that we report a fourth Pottawattamie County resident has died in relation to COVID-19,” said Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health. “Our thoughts of comfort and condolences are with her loved ones.”
Of the nine newly reported COVID-19 cases, seven of the individuals are residents of Council Bluffs, one is from Carter Lake, and one is from Carson. Three of the cases are 18-40 years old; two are 41-60 years old; three are 61-80; and one is an elderly adult (81 and older). These individuals were tested between May 16 and May 21. So far, 2,491 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and a total of 208 have tested positive.
An additional 10 people have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 110. Currently, six individuals are hospitalized and 83 individuals are self-isolating. Based on PCPH contact tracing investigations, a total of 63 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
For additional COVID-19 information, including case demographics filtered by county, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The dashboard is updated daily and contains Iowa’s total number of cases, recoveries, deaths, tests conducted, and epidemiological curve.
PCPH continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home.
A look at the numbers in the region, based on data provided by the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 208 cases, 2,491 tests, 110 recoveries, four deaths, 7.8% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — 14 cases, 615 tests, 11 recoveries, 2.3%
Harrison County — 18 cases, 362 tests, 17 recoveries, 5.0%
Shelby County — 28 cases, 260 tests, 23 recoveries, 10.8%
Montgomery County — five cases, 218 tests, five recoveries, 2.3%
Page County — 10 cases, 467 tests, nine recoveries, 2.1%
Cass County — six cases, 277 tests, one recovery, 2.2%
Monona County — 19 cases, 285 tests, 13 recoveries, 6.7%
Crawford County — 445 cases, 1,535 tests, 241 recoveries, two deaths, 29%
Fremont County — four cases, 110 tests, two recoveries, 3.6%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are six patients hospitalized. Three patients are in intensive care. Two COVID-19 patients were admitted to a hospital in the last 24 hours.
The region has 198 inpatient beds available, 38 intensive care beds available and 67 ventilators available. No hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
Test Iowa site coming to Council Bluffs
Pottawattamie County Public Health announced Friday morning that the Pottawattamie County Emergency Operations Center and Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management have been working with Gov. Kim Reynolds’s office to mobilize a Test Iowa site in Pottawattamie County in the coming weeks. The county’s TestIowa site will be in Council Bluffs on May 29, though additional details, including duration of the test site, location, and hours of operations, have not yet been finalized.
Supplementary information, including how to apply for testing, and where other test sites are located throughout the state, can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
PCPH will release additional details regarding the Pottawattamie County TestIowa Site as soon as they become available.
Iowans are encouraged to go to TestIowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is an initiative designed to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in Iowa. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
Congresswoman Cindy Axne, D-3rd District, praised the plan to open a testing site in Council Bluffs, citing the need for one based on the hours of travel required for anyone in area to reach a current Test Iowa site.
“Increasing test availability across our state is an essential part of our fight against COVID-19 — and with 193 positive cases and climbing, families from the Council Bluffs-Omaha metropolitan area have voiced deep concerns with me about the safety of their community,” she said.
Governor: Now could be time for Iowans to ‘tiptoe’ out
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday the Memorial Day weekend could be the time to “tiptoe” out after weeks of staying home due to the coronavirus, but any outings would come as the state still is seeing hundreds of new cases daily.
Reynolds said the 14-day trend of new positive cases is moving lower and other metrics including hospitalization rates are lower and stable.
“There’s a lot of positive things,” she said, pointing out that although she’s opened businesses and activities “nothing is a mandate. People have to be personally responsible. If they feel comfortable to go out and tiptoe into it, take your face covering if you can’t social distance.”
Despite the optimism, the number of virus deaths has been relatively consistent, with 18 Friday, 19 Thursday and 14 Wednesday. The total stood Friday at 418 deaths.
There were 454 new positive cases, boosting the state total to 16,408 as of Friday morning.
Reynolds again noted the overwhelming majority of deaths are among older adults or people with other illnesses. She said 57% of deaths are tied to long-term care facilities.
Reynolds said she’s ended a modified 10-day quarantine she began after visiting the White House and meeting with Vice President Mike Pence in Iowa. Staffers of both the president and vice president had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Information on COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others.
Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, that enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to coronavirus.iow.gov, pcema-ia.org, and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Associated Press reporter David Pitt contributed to this report.
