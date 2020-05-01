Pottawattamie County Public Health reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The total of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 42. Twenty individuals have recovered, 19 are self-isolating at home, one is hospitalized, and there have been two deaths.
The six new cases are residents of Council Bluffs and include two women and four men. These individuals were tested for COVID-19 between April 20 and April 28. Two individuals are between 61-80 years old; three are between 41-60 years old; and one is between 18-40 years old. Four of them have pre-existing conditions. All six new cases were the result of community spread, and all six of these individuals are self-isolating at home.
As testing capacity increases, the number of positives reported will also increase. The total number of Iowans tested for COVID-19, along with positive and negative results, can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Pottawattamie County Public Health continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COIVD-19 case. A part of contact tracing is assessing risk to the general public. If there is not a risk to the general public, Public Health will communicate directly with the specific contacts identified in the investigation. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, Public Health will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
Because of community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves, county health officials said today. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least six feet away from others. Implement excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. And if you are sick, self-isolate at home.
Fourteen more Iowans have died in connection with the coronavirus disease COVID-19, the Iowa governor’s office reported Thursday.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the additional 14 deaths were reported in the following counties:
• Dubuque County, one middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Linn County, three older adults (61-80 years)
• Marshall County, one middle age adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, two older adults (61-80 years), three elderly adults (81 and older)
• Polk County, three elderly adults (81 and older)
• Scott County, one elderly adult (81 and older)
Today, the IDPH has also been notified of 302 additional positive cases for a total of 7,145 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,028 negative tests for a total of 35,552 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.
Three-hundred and thirty-five Iowans are currently hospitalized, and 2,697 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 74 Iowans have already been tested.
The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.
Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Clarinda prison
Earlier today, the Clarinda Correctional Facility was notified that an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
The inmate is an adult between the ages of 18 and 40, is male, and has been in medical isolation since first notifying staff that he was not feeling well on April 25. The unit that the inmate was originally residing in was placed into quarantine status until the results of the test could be determined.
Working with the IDPH and the State Hygienic Lab, CCF officials said they will conduct additional testing of staff and inmates at the facility to identify those that might be carrying the virus while asymptomatic.
The inmate that tested positive, who has been at this prison for several months, has been recovering in medical isolation, and has experienced mild symptoms. He is being monitored by medical staff regularly.
The department has been preparing for the eventuality of COVID-19 in the prison system for more than a month. An outline of the steps that have been taken can be found at doc.iowa.gov/department-corrections-steps, and more information related to COVID-19 in the DOC can be found at doc.iowa.gov/COVID19.
For members of the public with questions about COVID-19 in the prison system, a hotline is available during business hours Monday through Friday by calling 515-373-5457.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and Page County Public Health have identified two additional cases of COVID-19 in the County, bringing the total number of Page County positive cases to eight.
One individual is an adult (18-40 years) and the other is an older adult (61-80 years). Both patients have contracted the virus via community spread. Both patients are recovering in isolation.
Reynolds stands by accuracy of TestIowa COVID-19 tests
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expressed confidence Thursday that coronavirus testing in the new TestIowa program would be reliable and accurate once the machines Iowa bought for the program are validated and set up.
Reynolds was asked about the tests at her daily news conference after a Salt Lake Tribune story published Thursday questioned their accuracy. A Utah company is contracting with the state of Utah as well as Iowa, which bought tests and equipment from the business earlier this month as part of a $26 million contract.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed Iowa has received 14,500 test kits and other equipment, including lab machines, laptops computers and scanners, from health software startup Nomi Health. Reynolds has said the program offered by Nomi Health will help Iowa dramatically increase testing and is a key part of Iowa’s move to reopen the state’s economy.
An additional 150,000 to 200,000 tests are expected to arrive this week. The state paid $15 million up front to get the program started.
Under the contract, Nomi Health will supply 540,000 coronavirus tests to Iowa over the next six months. Its partners include Utah-based Co-Diagnostics, which recently received federal approval to sell COVID-19 testing kits, and tech firms Qualtrics and Domo.
It’s the Co-Diagnostics tests that the Utah newspaper said may be turning up fewer positive results than other coronavirus tests.
Company officials denied there was a discrepancy and said results vary with different populations. Utah is testing anyone who wants to be tested, so such a population would likely result in fewer positive results than if testing was focused on individuals who have symptoms or work in areas with outbreaks, the company said.
While state equipment is being use to process some of the test kits Iowa bought as part of the contract, the new machines are still being run through validation tests.
Reynolds says the State Hygienic Laboratory in Iowa City has significant expertise in such testing and she’s confident the FDA-approved testing system will prove to be accurate.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office. Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper ar
- m/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 844-673-4469.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— David Pitt of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
