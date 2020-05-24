Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 217 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA FREMONT HARRISON MILLS MONTGOMERY PAGE POTTAWATTAMIE SHELBY IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA DOUGLAS SARPY SAUNDERS WASHINGTON IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS LANCASTER SALINE SEWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BELLEVUE, BLAIR, CLARINDA, COUNCIL BLUFFS, CRETE, DUNLAP, FARRAGUT, GLENWOOD, HAMBURG, HARLAN, LA VISTA, LINCOLN, LOGAN, MILFORD, MISSOURI VALLEY, OMAHA, PAPILLION, PLATTSMOUTH, RED OAK, SEWARD, SHENANDOAH, SIDNEY, TABOR, WAHOO, WILBER, WOODBINE, AND YUTAN.