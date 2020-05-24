Pottawattamie County Public Health reported Sunday eight new COVID-19 cases in the county.
Two of the cases are children (ages 0-17); one is 18-40 years old; and five are 41-60 years old. These individuals were tested between May 9 and May 23. So far, 2,676 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and a total of 223 have tested positive. There have been five deaths in the county due to COVID-19.
An additional six people have recovered bringing the total of recoveries to 122. Currently, four individuals are hospitalized and 87 individuals are self-isolating. Based on PCPH contact tracing investigations, a total of 64 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
For additional COVID-19 information, including case demographics filtered by county, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The dashboard is updated daily and contains Iowa’s total number of cases, recoveries, deaths, tests conducted, and epidemiological curve.
PCPH continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
Because there is community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommend wearing face masks if you are able to do so.
Iowans are encouraged to go to testIowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is an initiative designed to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in Iowa. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
COVID-19 Hotlines:
Iowa COVID-19 Hotline: 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency COVID-19 Hotline: 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369
Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline: 844-673-4469
Your Life Iowa - Everyday Life Support: Call 855-581-8111 or Text 855-895-8398 or visit yourlifeiowa.org
Methodist Health System Hotline and Screening Tool: 402-815-SICK (7425)
CHI Health Hotline: Visit chihealth.com for information
Iowa reports 17,213 virus cases, 449 deaths tied to COVID-19
Iowa health officials are reporting 263 more coronavirus cases and five additional deaths related to the virus outbreak in the state.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday there have now been 17,213 cases of COVID-19 and 449 deaths linked to the virus in the state. The new deaths were reported between Tuesday and Saturday.
For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness or death. But for most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
