Pottawattamie County Public Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases Monday, all of which are Council Bluffs residents.
One of the cases is a person 18-40 years old; two are 41-60 years old; and six are 61-80 years old. The people were tested between May 7 and May 15. So far, 2,060 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and a total of 171 have tested positive.
Currently, two individuals are hospitalized, 92 individuals are self-isolating, 74 have fully recovered, one moved out of state, and two have died. The vast majority of positive cases have not required hospitalization and have been able to fully recover at home. On Monday, two additional cases were tracked via PCPH contact tracing investigations, bringing the current number of community spread cases down from 55 to 53.
For additional COVID-19 information, including case demographics filtered by county, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The dashboard is updated daily and contains Iowa’s total number of cases, recoveries, deaths, tests conducted, and epidemiological curve.
PCPH continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home.
Iowans are encouraged to go to testiowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is an initiative designed to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in Iowa. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
A look at the numbers in the region, based on data provided by the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
- Pottawattamie County — 171 cases, 2,060 tests, 74 recoveries, 8.3% of those tested have come back positive
- Mills County — 12 cases, 341 tests, five recoveries, 3.5%
- Harrison County — 18 cases, 316 tests, 17 recoveries, 5.7%
- Shelby County — 23 cases, 206 tests, 16 recoveries, 11.2%
- Montgomery County — five cases, 195 tests, four recoveries, 2.6%
- Page County — 10 cases, 439 tests, eight recoveries, 2.3%
- Cass County — two cases, 228 tests, one recovery, 0.9%
- Monona County — 15 cases, 243 tests, 12 recoveries, 6.2%
- Crawford County — 384 cases, 1,141 tests, 147 recoveries, one death, 33.9%
- Fremont County — three cases, 94 tests, one recovery, 3.2%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are five patients hospitalized. Three patients are in intensive care.
The region has 217 inpatient beds available, 40 intensive care beds available and 66 ventilators available. No hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
Omaha parking meters to require payment again
Free parking at Omaha parking meters is coming to an end.
Parking meters, which people haven’t needed to plug since the end of March because of the coronavirus pandemic, must be fed again beginning June 1, Park Omaha officials said Monday.
Those who fail to pay the meter after that date first will be issued a warning citation.
Park Omaha has begun enforcing all other parking violations. Safety violations, such as obstructing traffic or a fire hydrant, will result in an immediate citation.
Those who are cited on suspicion of other violations, such as overtime parking, will be given one warning.
Long-term parkers are asked to return to their off-street options.
Shared curbside spaces for downtown restaurants will continue to be available in most areas, officials said. A map of those spaces will be available on ParkOmaha.com.
Omaha's annual Memorial Park concert is canceled
This year's City of Omaha Celebrates America concert and fireworks show at Memorial Park has been canceled.
Originally scheduled for June 26, the concert has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus.
This year's performers had been booked but were not yet announced. Event organizers are in discussions with the artists to book them again for next year's concert, which will take place on June 25, 2021.
"It was heartbreaking decision, but not a difficult one because health and safety come first," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement. "I'm hopeful and excited about next year's concert, when we can celebrate America safely.
The annual free concert is one of Omaha's most popular events, typically drawing tens of thousands of people to the rolling lawn in central Omaha. Last year's concert featured Chris Isaak and Little Stephen and the Disciples of Soul.
The concert and fireworks show dates to 1987 and has been scheduled every year since 1993, though it has been canceled a few times due to weather.
On Monday, the Douglas County (Nebraska) Health Department confirmed that total cases of COVID-19 in the county have increased to 2,478 from Sunday’s total of 2,414. The data continues to be evaluated. As of Sunday night, Omaha hospitals reported 444 medical surge beds were available and 137 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 374 ventilators available to area hospitals, 125 were in use, including 44 for confirmed COVID-19 patients. DCHD has confirmed 418 county residents have recovered from the illness.
Restrictions on farmers markets continue through May 27
Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended the state’s Public Health Emergency Declaration as it pertains to farmers markets.
The governor’s latest proclamation allows farmers markets to continue operating, but only to sell food and farm products. An earlier proclamation allowed farmers markets to open as of April 24, under the same restrictions.
The markets should continue to follow basic social distancing and hygiene and public health measures. Vendor booths are required to be at least 6 feet apart, and common seating areas are prohibited.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, along with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, recently put together several publications to help Iowans understand the requirements and additional best practices that should be followed.
“Guidance for Iowa Farmers Markets During COVID-19” is a one-page document that provides an easy-to-follow, bulleted list of what’s required and expected.
“Farmers Market and U-Pick Best Practices and Regulations,” published by ISU Extension and Outreach, is a seven-page document that provides food safety best practices and examples of the regulations surrounding distribution and shipping of food products in Iowa. Information is available on how to keep employees and visitors healthy, hygiene and cleaning, how to communicate with the public, and various alternatives for buying and selling farm and food products.
Joe Hannan, commercial horticulture field specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, said the order is important for those who depend on outdoor food markets, but said it’s still important to follow what experts are asking.
“It’s great that we’re open for business but that doesn’t mean we can disregard social distancing or the other policies in the order,” he said. “We still need to be careful and cognizant of what’s going on in the world and how that affects what we do at our food markets.”
Hannan said there has been increased interest in local foods since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with producers and consumers finding creative ways to exchange goods, while keeping their distance.
The best practices guide helps operators of those markets continue to do business, in ways that reduce exposure and promote healthy food sales.
Group seeks money to bury refugee, 36, who died of COVID-19
Advocates are raising money for the burial of a 36-year-old Congolese refugee who died of the coronavirus earlier this month in Des Moines.
Embarc Iowa, a refugee services organization, said that Wiuca Iddi Wiuca died May 4 after a sudden illness and two weeks in the hospital.
The group says advocates need to raise thousands of dollars to have Wiuca buried this week at an Ankeny cemetery.
“Traditional burial in the Congolese community is extremely important. There is no other option; since the body came from the soil, it must be returned,” the group says.
Wiuca leaves behind two adult siblings who, like him, were resettled to Des Moines last year from a refugee camp in Tanzania. They had fled war in Congo in 1996.
Wiuca’s siblings have been struggling to pay their rent and expenses and have been off work, Embarc Iowa says.
A pastor who has worked with the family says all three siblings were employed at a Pitney Bowes warehouse, but it’s unknown where Wiuca contracted the virus.
Wiuca is at least the second Congolese refugee to die in Iowa of coronavirus in recent days. On May 10, the Congolese community in Waterloo announced that Tyson Foods employee Axel Kabeya died of COVID-19.
Information on COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to coronavirus.iow.gov, pcema-ia.org, and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Omaha World-Herald reporters Reece Ristau and Kevin Coffey, Joe Hannan of Iowa State University Extension, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
