Pottawattamie County saw another decrease in the number of unemployment claims last week as businesses continue to reopen and expand services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the county, 105 residents filed a weekly unemployment claim for the week ending May 30, according to Iowa Workforce Development. There are 153,018 continuing claims in the county, down from 167,905 the previous week.
The number of first-time claims in the county was 5,966, down from 12,848 the previous week.
The number of people filing initial unemployment claims statewide continued to fall. Iowa Workforce Development reported that 6,920 people filed initial claims in the week ending May 30, a drop of nearly 50% from the previous week.
There were 165,195 continuing weekly unemployment claims last week, a drop of 13,000 from the previous week.
The largest number of claims came from people employed in manufacturing.
Nationally, nearly 1.9 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week and the total number of people receiving jobless aid increased to 21.5 million. That’s down from a peak of 25 million two weeks ago.
Thursday’s latest weekly number from the Labor Department is still more than double the record high that prevailed before the viral outbreak.
Still, the number of people who applied for benefits last week marked the ninth straight decline since applications spiked in mid-March. The job market meltdown that was triggered by the coronavirus may have bottomed out as more companies call at least some of their former employees back to work.
Economists said they were disappointed, though, that the number of first-time applications for jobless aid and the total number of people receiving benefits remain so high.
“While the drop in new claims is welcome news and more evidence that the worst of the job losses are behind us, the recovery in the labor market is expected to be painfully slow,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “We look for a two-phase recovery, with an initial burst in rehiring followed by a much slower retracement of job losses.
In addition to the laid-off employees who applied for benefits last week, 623,000 others sought jobless aid under a new program for self-employed and gig workers, who now qualify for unemployment benefits for the first time. These figures aren’t adjusted for seasonal variations, so the government doesn’t include them in the overall data. And 15 states still aren’t reporting the number of applicants under this program, meaning the data is incomplete.
The figures come one day before the government’s jobs report for May is expected to show that employers slashed 8 million jobs last month and that the unemployment rate jumped from 14.7% to 19.8%. If those forecasts prove accurate, it would mean that nearly 30 million people have lost jobs since the viral outbreak intensified in March and that joblessness has reached its highest point since the Great Depression.
Since mid-March, 42.7 million people have applied for unemployment benefits. Not all of them are still unemployed, though. Some have since been rehired. And some laid-off people likely filed duplicate applications for benefits as they struggled with unresponsive state unemployment systems. Others were unable to file their applications at all until recently.
“The big question is whether millions are still filing for unemployment due to separations that happened awhile ago or because of separations still happening today,” said Adam Ozimek, chief economist at Upwork. “The latter is far more problematic” because it would point to ongoing business closures and cutbacks.
Thursday’s report wasn’t affected by the protests over the killing of George Floyd, which in recent days forced some major retailers and small businesses to close, because it covers claims filed only through May 30. But some economists warn that applications for unemployment aid could rise in next week’s report, reflecting business closures amid the protests and scattered vandalism.
“That’s going to kick up the claims again,” said Jane Oates, a former Labor Department official.
— Associated Press writers Christopher Rugaber and Travis Loller contributed national perspective to this report, which also includes contributions from the Iowa Associated Press.
