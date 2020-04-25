There were more than 3,200 weekly unemployment insurance claims in Pottawattamie County during the first three weeks of April, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
The 3,216 claims from area citizens who work in the county includes 518 the week ending on April 18.
Another 27,912 more people filed initial unemployment claims statewide during the time period as the state's economy continued to take a hit from efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
That's down from claims filed in previous weeks but still far above typical numbers before many businesses closed to fight COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Locally, the rise started in late March, with 1,311 claims and 852 claims the week ending March 28 and March 21, respectively. There were 23 claims the week ending March 14.
The state paid out $680,000 in claims in March.
Nationally, more than 4.4 million workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, In the last five weeks, about 26 million people have now filed for jobless aid.
In Iowa, the following industries had the most claims:
- Manufacturing -- 5,143
- Health care and social assistance -- 3,985
- Industry not available (self-employed, independent contractors, etc.) -- 3,817
- Retail trade -- 3,307
- Accommodation and food services -- 2,606
A total of $169,633,800 was paid to 253,557 Iowans in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits, according to Iowa Workforce Developent. Iowa began paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) weekly benefits during this past week which are unemployment benefits paid to the self-employed. A total of $6,320,718 in PUA benefits were paid to 13,152 Iowans.
Employers or claimants with questions should begin by reviewing all the information, videos and webinars available at iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
