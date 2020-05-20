Another Pottawattamie County resident has died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported the death — the third COVID-19-related death in the county — Wednesday afternoon. The patient was an elderly person, age 81 and older, who had pre-existing medical conditions. More information about the person's gender or city of residence was not immediately released.
“We are sorry to report the third COVID-19 related death in Pottawattamie County,” said Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health. “Our deepest condolences are with the family of this individual.”
The county also reported seven new COVID-19 cases, all of which are residents of Council Bluffs. Three of the cases are 18-40 years old; two are 41-60 years old; and two are 61-80 years old. These individuals were tested between May 11 and May 18. So far, 2,191 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and a total of 189 have tested positive.
An additional five people have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 96. Currently, four individuals are hospitalized, 83 individuals are self-isolating. Based on PCPH contact tracing investigations, a total of 63 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
For additional COVID-19 information, including case demographics filtered by county, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The dashboard is updated daily and contains Iowa’s total number of cases, recoveries, deaths, tests conducted, and epidemiological curve.
PCPH continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home.
Iowans are encouraged to go to testIowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is an initiative designed to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in Iowa. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
— This story is developing.
