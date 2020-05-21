Another Pottawattamie County resident has died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported the death — the third COVID-19-related death in the county — Wednesday afternoon. The patient was an elderly man, age 81 and older, from Council Bluffs who had pre-existing medical conditions.
“We are sorry to report the third COVID-19 related death in Pottawattamie County,” said Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health. “Our deepest condolences are with the family of this individual.”
The county also reported seven new COVID-19 cases, all of which are residents of Council Bluffs. Three of the cases are 18-40 years old; two are 41-60 years old; and two are 61-80 years old. These individuals were tested between May 11 and May 18. So far, 2,191 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and a total of 189 have tested positive.
An additional five people have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 96. Currently, four individuals are hospitalized, 83 individuals are self-isolating. Based on PCPH contact tracing investigations, a total of 63 Pottawattamie County COVID-19 cases are the result of community spread.
For additional COVID-19 information, including case demographics filtered by county, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. The dashboard is updated daily and contains Iowa’s total number of cases, recoveries, deaths, tests conducted, and epidemiological curve.
PCPH continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.
Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home.
Iowans are encouraged to go to testIowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is an initiative designed to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in Iowa. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
A look at the numbers in the region, based on data provided by the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 189 cases, 2,191 tests, 96 recoveries, three deaths, 8% of those tested have come back positive
Mills County — 13 cases, 516 tests, 10 recoveries, 2.5%
Harrison County — 18 cases, 333 tests, 17 recoveries, 5.4%
Shelby County — 24 cases, 230 tests, 20 recoveries, 10.9%
Montgomery County — five cases, 204 tests, five recoveries, 2.5%
Page County — 10 cases, 448 tests, nine recoveries, 2.2%
Cass County — three cases, 255 tests, one recovery, 1.2%
Monona County — 18 cases, 254 tests, 13 recoveries, 7.1%
Crawford County — 410 cases, 1,375 tests, 207 recoveries, one death, 29.8%
Fremont County — four cases, 103 tests, two recoveries, 3.9%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are seven patients hospitalized. Four patients are in intensive care. Two COVID-19 patients were admitted to a hospital in the last 24 hours.
The region has 208 inpatient beds available, 42 intensive care beds available and 67 ventilators available. No hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
Iowa governor to open movie theaters, zoos and soon bars
Iowa movie theaters, museums, zoos and wedding reception venues will reopen Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday as she expressed confidence the state can respond if there’s an outbreak.
Also reopening in time for Memorial Day activities are state campground restrooms, showers and cabins. Camping will be allowed for tents and all campers, but playgrounds, shelters and visitor centers remain closed.
Reynolds said bars can reopen next week at 50% capacity. She also said it’s time for summer school-sponsored activities such as softball and baseball to resume as of June 1 and that she will provide more details Thursday about schools.
Reynolds said the state’s testing capability allows officials to track and respond to any outbreaks that may occur.
Reynolds said she believes new cases and death reports are stabilizing, although the state continues to typically see around 200 to 300 new positive cases a day and a dozen deaths.
“We’ve demonstrated we have the resources to manage any type of an uptick or surge,” she said.
Casinos were not included in the governor’s plans, and Reynolds said conversations are under way with the industry to determine how they might reopen.
Modern restrooms, cabins will open Memorial Day weekend in Iowa state parks
Iowa state parks will open modern restrooms, shower buildings and cabins starting Friday in time for Memorial Day weekend. This means campgrounds will be open for all campers, including RVs, pop-ups and tent camping. Youth group campsites will remain closed.
Customers will need to call the local park office (for Backbone cabins, call the Backbone concessionaire) to rent a cabin with the earliest arrival date being Friday or Saturday. Additionally, the state park online reservation system will be available today for state park cabin/yurt rentals with an arrival date of no earlier than Sunday, if available and beyond. Existing cabin/yurt reservations will be honored.
Shelters, lodges, playgrounds, group camps, museums and visitor centers remain closed at this time.
Park visitors are reminded to avoid gatherings of groups larger than 10. DNR park staff will continue to remind and educate visitors to practice physical distancing while enjoying the park. Visitors should also be aware of the following guidelines:
• In campgrounds, only campers with overnight reservations will be allowed; no visitors.
• Only six overnight occupants per campsite will be allowed, unless immediate family contains more than six.
• Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk.
• Beaches remain open, but will be monitored closely.
• For cabin rentals, all kitchenware such as dishes, pots and pans, has been removed; renters will need to bring their own from home. Additionally, the check-in time has been moved to 5 p.m. and check-out time to 9 a.m. (from 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. respectively) to allow for more cleaning time between rentals.
• Some areas of parks and campgrounds may be closed due to construction or maintenance issues, so please check the specific closure information for each park before planning a camping trip.
For the latest closure information for state parks, campgrounds and trails, visit: iowadnr.gov/places-to-go/state-parks/alerts-and-closures
Iowa has 68 state parks and 4 state forests for visitors to enjoy with hiking trails, lake recreation and camping, to learn more visit: iowadnr.gov/places-to-go/state-parks or iowadnr.gov/things-to-do/camping
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum to re-open to the public
After voluntarily closing March 16 in response to the rapidly evolving situation with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum has re-opened its doors to the general public. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This includes all exhibits, flight simulators, gift shop and SAC Lunch Café. In addition, Summer Camp programming will run as scheduled beginning June 8.
Both guests and staff are required to wear masks at all times, while visiting the museum. Signs and notices throughout the museum are also in place to remind guests and staff to exercise social distancing. Visitors are asked to review the additional guidelines and safety measures in place for staff and guests on the museum website before visiting.
“This is an uncertain time for museums with the likelihood that twenty-five percent will not reopen,” said Executive Director Jeff Cannon. “There is no doubt that tourism oriented businesses such as museums, attractions, hotels, and airlines will continue to have significant challenges over the next few years. I am proud to see the efforts that our team is performing in all departments. Within days of shutting down, the team transitioned into the new normal, adapting and planning for our future by offering virtual programs in our core pillars of education, veterans, and community. And in preparation to reopen, the team has implemented current guidelines to assure the safety of staff and visitors.”
To show appreciation to those who have served on the front lines during this crisis, the museum is extending free admission to all healthcare workers, active military and veterans as well as First Responders this Memorial Day weekend.
“The museum staff has worked very hard to provide a safe environment for our visitors. Offering free admission to these frontline workers along with the peace of mind that they can enjoy their time here, means a lot to us. We take pride in providing this opportunity,” said John Lefler, Jr., marketing manager for the museum.
Information regarding visitor guidelines and upcoming museum events is available at sacmuseum.org.
Information on COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398. Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to coronavirus.iow.gov, pcema-ia.org, and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Associated Press reporter David Pitt and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources contributed to this report.
