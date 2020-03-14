Before the regular monthly Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs Commission meeting began at the Veterans Affairs office Thursday morning, all the tables and chairs in the meeting room were wiped down. This was one precaution Veteran Affairs is taking against the coronavirus.
“I am taking precautions very seriously and the safety of my employees and the veterans,” said Nick Jedlicka, director of Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs.
Some precautions the office is taking include cleaning after anyone visits, staying up-to-date on information from the county regarding COVID-19 and multiple safety meetings on the issue. They also have increased the number of hand sanitizers available to use, while also ensuring no visitor is coughing or sneezing on themselves before they see a caseworker in an enclosed area. They’ve also stopped shaking hands.
Jedlicka said employees have switched to bumping elbows or fist bumps.
“The elbow thing makes me laugh,” he said. “You’re supposed to sneeze and cough into your elbow then bump elbows with somebody? That seems like the worst thing to do.”
There has been no positive case of the coronavirus in the building at this point, Jedlicka said.
With the Omaha VA Hospital closing its food pantry due to the virus, the Pottawattamie VA is expecting more veterans who are in need of food to visit. Jedlicka said the local food pantry is stocked “pretty well,” due to generous people and organizations.
He did not have an estimate on how many veterans may come to Council Bluffs for this service, although he said the VA “will assist any veteran in need.”
In the event there is a confirmed COVID-19 case inside the local VA, Jedlicka said he would notify the health department and follow what the county puts forward as policy.
Donna Barry, regional director for U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was also at the meeting, and said people shouldn’t panic over the coronavirus.
“If we all use common sense everything will be fine,” she said. “Hopefully people are going about their daily grind by washing their hands more often than usual.”
For the VA, this included reaching out to veterans and some volunteers. For example, the VA has a bus to help drive veterans to and from doctor appointments, though they are in need of drivers to volunteer.
In non-coronavirus news, the VA is reaching out to veterans to tell their stories to high school students for the “Veterans History Project” through the Library of Congress.
This would be part of a continuation of increased outreach from the VA for veterans. Jedlicka said he saw an increase in veterans coming into the office during February, which he said was due to the increased outreach.
Outreach includes providing information online, as well as attending veteran service organization meetings and more to reach veterans. Sometimes the organizations also work together. For example, in February the VA and American Legion joined together to move and purchase a battery for a Pronto M91 with SureStep wheelchair that will be donated to a veteran.
“Initially, I was surprised that they wanted to donate this item,” Jedlicka said. “Actions like this make me realize how great this community is in supporting our veterans.”
Jedlicka contacted Brad Powell, American Legion Honor Guard captain. The VA took care of moving the chair while the American Legion Honor Guard purchased the new battery.
“We’re working together to help veterans any way we can. We can do a lot more together than we can do separately,” Powell said.
The wheelchair was relocated to the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs building for the time being. Any veteran in need, or anyone that knows a veteran in need of a wheelchair, is welcomed to call the local Veteran Affairs office at 712-328-5797. Otherwise, the VA plans to post information about the wheelchair online.
