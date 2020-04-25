Five additional Council Bluffs residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the highest single-day total announced by Pottawattamie County Public Health as testing in the state increases.
The new cases include three men and two women, with two individuals between 41 and 60 years old, two between 18 and 40 and one child between 0 and 17, according to the department. Two of the individuals had contact with an existing COVID-19 case, while three are the result of community spread.
The residents were tested between April 13 and April 23. All five are self-isolating at home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is conducting contact tracing investigations and is in communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Twenty-five county residents have tested positive in the county, with 17 recovered, seven isolating at home and one death.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said an increase in COVID-19 testing capacity statewide will likely result in an increased number of positive COVID-19 cases. The department did not have updated testing numbers for the county, which are handled at the state level. The state's COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, last updated with available data as of 10 a.m. on Thursday. It lists 464 tests conducted in Pottawattamie County.
Across Iowa, the state Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 648 additional positive cases of COVID-19, a record single-day high. The state total is at least 5,092 positive cases.
According to the department, an additional five deaths were also reported, bringing the state total to 112. There are are 293 currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, and 1,723 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 91 Iowans have been tested.
The department reported an additional 1,730 negative tests for a total of 2,378 new tests during the most recent reporting period. There have been 29,258 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
The department said the number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues. Assessments are available at testiowa.com.
According to IDPH the additional five deaths were reported in the following counties:
• Black Hawk County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, one older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Scott County, one elderly adult (81+)
Note: A previously identified case in Clinton County upon further investigation is a resident of Illinois.
