Five additional Council Bluffs residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the highest single-day total announced by Pottawattamie County Public Health as testing in the state increases.
The new cases include three men and two women: two individuals between 41 and 60 years old; two between 18 and 40; and one child between 0 and 17, according to the department. Two of the individuals had contact with an existing COVID-19 case, while three are the result of community spread.
The residents were tested between April 13 and April 23. All five are self-isolating at home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it is conducting contact tracing investigations and is in communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Twenty-five county residents have tested positive in the county, with 17 recovered, seven isolating at home and one death.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said an increase in COVID-19 testing capacity statewide will likely result in an increased number of positive COVID-19 cases. The department did not have updated testing numbers for the county, which are handled at the state level. The state’s COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, last updated with available data as of 10 a.m. on Thursday. It lists 464 tests conducted in Pottawattamie County.
Across Iowa, the state Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 648 additional positive cases of COVID-19, a record single-day high, well-surpassing Friday’s total then-record of 521 even though hundreds of fewer tests were completed.. The state total is at least 5,092 positive cases.
According to the department, an additional five deaths were also reported, bringing the state total to 112. There are are 293 currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, and 1,723 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 91 Iowans have been tested.
The department reported an additional 1,730 negative tests for a total of 2,378 new tests during the most recent reporting period. There have been 29,258 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
The department said the number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues. Assessments are available at testiowa.com.
According to IDPH the additional five deaths were reported in the following counties:
• Black Hawk County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, one older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Scott County, one elderly adult (81+)
Note: A previously identified case in Clinton County upon further investigation is a resident of Illinois.
Nursing home for veterans says 2 residents have virus
A major nursing home for veterans reported its first two COVID-19 cases among residents on Saturday — a worrying development on a day in which cases hit a new daily high in the state.
One resident tested positive Friday and another Saturday during mass testing at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Commandant Timon Oujiri said. They were transferred immediately to the Veterans Affairs hospital in Des Moines for precautionary care, he said.
Half of Iowa’s 112 deaths from the virus have been tied to more than a dozen state-confirmed outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Ten percent of the state’s 5,092 total confirmed cases have been residents or staff in those facilities. The actual number of infections in the state is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
State officials have closely monitored the veterans home, which houses more than 500 residents who are considered vulnerable to the virus due to their age and health conditions. It’s one of the largest state-run nursing homes for veterans in the U.S.
Marshall County, where the home is based, has seen a surge in cases, some of them tied to a large JBS USA pork plant that has remained in operation.
Oujiri said that 11 staff members at the home tested positive for the virus after showing symptoms. An additional employee was confirmed positive after mass testing took place Thursday and Friday. Nearly 200 other tests on staff and residents were negative.
Another major meatpacking plant reported an outbreak. West Liberty Foods said 52 employees at a turkey processing plant in West Liberty, Iowa, tested positive for COVID-19.
While the state’s predicted peak is still weeks away, Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to lift some of the restrictions that were imposed to fight the virus.
Reynolds said Friday that her first step in reopening Iowa’s economy was to allow elective surgeries to resume Monday. Her proclamation also allowed farmers markets to resume with some restrictions.
University of Iowa Health Care said in a statement that although elective procedures will resume, it will hardly be a return to normal, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.
“I think that we’re heading into a new phase of the COVID epidemic, and I think we’re beginning to understand in Iowa what the new normal looks like,” CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said. “The new normal is that for a significant period of time, I think we’re going to have COVID in our community, but we’re also going to have to take care of other medical conditions right alongside of it.”
Gunasekaran said the hospital “can’t keep delaying medically-essential services in the name of reserving capacity for COVID. You don’t have to make choices — either/or.”
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office. Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
