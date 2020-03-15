Council Bluffs homeless shelters are among the litany of organizations taking precautions against coronavirus.
At both New Visions Homeless Services and the Micah House, leaders said they’re taking COVID-19 “very seriously” and doing everything in their power to stop the disease from spreading throughout the shelter and to their guests. Both organizations have been in constant contact.
“We have been in close contact with All Care Health Center, who provides medical care out of our facilities,” said Brandy Wallar, New Visions program director. “They have increased their hours that providers will be on site to monitor and screen guests who might be infected.”
As of Friday morning, no one at the facility had any signs or symptoms of the virus. Staff and volunteers at New Visions are constantly cleaning and monitoring the residents.
The Pottawattamie County Division of Public Health is in the process of putting together emergency kits in the event someone was to start to show signs and symptoms of the virus.
“We know a lot of our guests and individuals who stay at our shelter already have a compromised health system or underlying health issues so we are taking the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) suggestions very seriously,” Wallar said. “We have ramped up education to our guests about proper hand washing, what the signs and symptoms are and cleaning procedures.”
Multiple times a day staff and volunteers are wiping down commonly touched areas, washing down mats and beds after each use and have added additional hand sanitizers around the facility.
“We are being very strategic about how we are placing our mats. Making sure they are spread out, people are sleeping head to toe,” Wallar said, noting the shelter is also ensuring more space between individuals in the dining hall. “It’s hard because we are a shelter at full capacity.”
New Visions is an emergency shelter, so they can’t shut down, Wallar said. They are at full capacity with all 64 beds being full, and have 80 additional mats they can be placed in the dining hall.
“We really need help leaning on the community during this difficult time,” Wallar said. “We need the community to buy crucial items like bleach, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizers, toilet paper, paper towels etc. Any support would be greatly appreciated.”
The story is much the same at the Micah House. Executive Director Jaymes Sime said the shelter is making sure their guests have information from Centers for Disease Control, Pottawattamie County Public Health and Douglas County Public Health regarding COVID-19.
He said the shelter has not had anyone experiencing signs and symptoms of the virus as of Friday morning.
The shelter is open to families and single woman, with 23 rooms for families and 26 beds for single women, with anywhere from 90 to 100 people staying overnight at the shelter usually. Sime said at last check the shelter was full and when people leave the organization calls those on the waiting list.
The Micah House is making sure it’s well-stocked with cleaning supplies, while also ensuring staff is properly trained on usage, noting for example a disinfectant that is required to sit on a surface for 10 minutes to ensure efficacy.
The number of cleanings of common areas, the dining hall, door knobs, surfaces and more have been increased as well.
“We’re all hands on deck,” Sime said.
The shelter has a plan in place for staff members in the event they need to quarantine a family or single woman.
All Care has a clinic open five days a week on site.
“At this point in time, I think we’re as prepared proactively as possible in the event that something happens,” Sime said. “We’re all preparing for the eventual, when the uptick comes, we’re making sure we’re prepared, knowing that we’re serving some of the most vulnerable people in our community.
“We know the community will be there to support us, just like we’re there to support the community.”
Donations to the shelters can be sent or dropped off at New Visions, 1435 N. 15th St. and online at newvisionshs.org, and at the Micah House, 1415 Ave. J and online at themicahhouse.org.
New Visions can be reached at 712-256-3940 and the Micah House can be reached at 712-323-4416.
