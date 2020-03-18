All public gatherings in Douglas County with more than 10 people are prohibited starting Wednesday and running through April 30, the county's health department director said.
The Douglas County Board of Health order, Adi Pour wrote, is issued as a result of the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus and is implicated in more than 7,000 deaths worldwide. Douglas County, she wrote, has 20 cases.
To the extent necessary, Pour asks that the Douglas County sheriff and all chiefs of police in the county ensure compliance with and enforcement of this order. Any person violating the order may be subject to a misdemeanor for each offense, she wrote.
The order doesn't apply to courts, medical providers, public utilities, critical county and city operations, continuity of business operations, logistics/distribution centers, congregate living settings, shelters, public transportation, airport travel, shopping at fuel stations, stores or malls, or to family residences housing 10 or more people. However, Pour wrote, people in these settings are instructed to observe all applicable state and federal guidelines for infection control.
Day care and child care facilities must operate under "the following mandatory conditions":
— Child care must be carried out in stable groups of 10 or fewer children, with "stable" meaning that the same 10 or fewer children are in the same group each day.
— Children shall not change from one group to another.
— If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be in a separate room; groups shall not mix with each other.
— Child care providers shall remain solely with one group of children.
Even for gatherings smaller than 10, Pour wrote, if a minimum social distance of 6 feet between attendees can't be maintained in the venue or subdivision thereof, the gathering is prohibited.
Tuesday, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office distributed a memo to law enforcement agencies explaining that if the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issues what's known as a directed health measure, that is a misdemeanor and can be enforceable.
If someone does not comply with a directed health measure order, law enforcement will be required to help enforce it.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson also said people who violate rules and regulations of the health board can be charged with a misdemeanor, according to state statute.
Peterson suggested that if law enforcement officers encounter someone who fails to comply with health orders, the officers should explain the rule, tell the person how they can comply, what the potential punishment could be and give them a "reasonable amount of time" to comply, according to the memo.
Peterson told law enforcement to consult their county attorney if they have questions.
