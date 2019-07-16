Editor's note: This story is part of a digital-only Daily Nonpareil special section. You can find the RAGBRAI 2019 special section here.
RAGBRAI first came to Council Bluffs in 1974, which was the second year of the ride. It was actually known as SAGBRAI — the Second Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
About 2,700 riders showed up for the adventure that began on Aug. 4 and camped out at the Howard Johnson motel and the adjoining golf course, according to RAGBRAI’s website.
Like this year, the 1974 ride also featured a second-day stop in Atlantic.
The ride returned to Council Bluffs in 1986, this time putting participants on the grounds of the Lewis Central School District and the Iowa School for the Deaf off of what is now Wabash Avenue.
In 1994, more than 8,000 cyclists descended upon the grounds around Lewis Central and the Iowa School for the Deaf Council Bluffs — which was again the starting point for the Register’s annual ride. The Omaha World-Herald chronicled the event:
Scott Aitchison emerged from a tent Sunday morning, ran his fingers through a mass of tousled hair and pulled on a purple tank top identifying him as a member of “Team Dawg.”
A half — dozen of his friends from Davenport, Iowa, hoisted sleeping bags, lawn chairs and coolers onto an old purple and lime green school bus they had stocked with enough munchies, playing cards and toiletries to sustain 18 men on a bike ride across Iowa.
By 9 a.m. the Dawgs were on their way, joining more than 8,000 other cyclists pedaling east from the Iowa School for the Deaf or from Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs. The ISD campus, covered the night before with thousands of domed tents and parked bicycles, stood nearly abandoned.
The 22nd annual RAGBRAI, or Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, had begun. The ride is sponsored by the Des Moines Register.
”It’s the world’s largest moving party,” said Loras McElmeel, 25, a member of Aitchison’s group.
Organizers said the cyclists — the approximately 8,000 who registered and an estimated few thousand others who will tag along for all or part of the weeklong 499.5 — mile ride — were from 50 states and 16 foreign countries. They represent the young, the old and a variety of occupations.
All are not necessarily in top riding condition.
”I haven’t had much time to practice, with five kids at home,” said Colleen Kloewer, 32, of Panama, Iowa. “But you don’t have to push. If you take your time, it’s fun.”
More serious cyclists break camp early, ride about 75 miles and arrive at their overnight destination hours before nightfall, said Pat Stessman, 30, who is traveling with Mrs. Kloewer’s group.
”People had their lights on when they left this morning,” said Stessman. “We have our lights on when we come into town.”
Each evening the bikers meet their support vehicles and pitch their tents in a specified location. Host towns stage festivities. The trek ends Saturday in Clinton.
Meg Baron, 52, a teacher from Iowa City, is on her “15th or 16th” RAGBRAI ride. She said veterans had learned there was plenty of time to sleep, shop and eat along the way.
”Some people take off early. They’re kind of afraid they won’t make it,” Ms. Baron said. “After a while, they figure it out.”
In 2000, Council Bluffs hosted RAGBRAI riders at the then Harveys Recreation Complex off Richard Downing Avenue.
Kari Sliva, then-vice president of the Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, said at the time that organizers expected RAGBRAI to spark $1.8 million in direct spending throughout the metropolitan area.
2009 was the first year RAGBRAI was hosted at the Mid-America Center. Also new that year was the addition of Ribfest to the local festivities. Though it was the third year for Ribfest, it was the first year the two summer events converged.
The last time Council Bluffs hosted RAGBRAI was in 2013. Again, riders and participants stayed on the grounds of the Mid-America Center. About 20,000 people attended the pre-ride festivities, according to Nonpareil archives. The event also featured a concert with performances by The Rumbles, Hi-Fi Hangover and Better Than Ezra.
Legendary cyclist Lance Armstrong also visited Council Bluffs and chatted with fans ahead of the ride.
