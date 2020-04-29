Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, NEMAHA AND RICHARDSON COUNTIES. IN IOWA, SHELBY, POTTAWATTAMIE, MILLS, MONTGOMERY, FREMONT AND PAGE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&