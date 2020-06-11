Neola's Hoo Doo Days — a celebration that began in 1946 to celebrate the return of soldiers from World War II — has been canceled due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Committee member Bobbi Munch announced the cancellation Wednesday.
"The Hoo Doo Committee regretfully has decided to cancel 2020 Hoo Doo Days. Having spent weeks in agonizing discussions about if and how to carry out Hoo Doo Days during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, we felt the gravity of the decision on our shoulders," Munch stated. "Ultimately, we placed the best interests of the community first."
At the forefront of public safety, Munch said the committee considered students from Tri-Center and area schools who would return to classes days before the celebration.
Neola's Labor Day weekend brings nearly 5,000 people into the area, congregating along the parade route and making "social distancing impossible," she said.
"Students are integral to the celebration, from Tri-Center FFA doing set-up and take-down, high school and junior high bands marching and performing, and younger kids chasing treats tossed from parade floats," Munch said. "The risk of a COVID-19 outbreak spreading to school and community, potentially forcing another school closure at a time when students and parents are finally returning to normalcy was too much to bear."
Although the disappointment has been shared among committee members and community alike, Munch said next year will be a "very special renewal of the great tradition that is Hoo Doo Days."
To the east, the Pottawattamie County Fair, held in Avoca, said Thursday that it has canceled arena shows and open class events at the fair. In a Facebook post, the fair board said there will be no ATV and snowmobile races, mud races, tractor pulls or open class events.
4-H and FFA events are still planned.
"This was a tough decision to make, but the health and welfare of our community comes first. Our youth will be able to exhibit the work they have done on their projects with a different format," the board said. "We will be live streaming the livestock shows and posting pictures and results of all the youth contests on our website and Facebook pages. We thank you for your support and understanding and hope to get back to the type of fair we all love in 2021."
In Council Bluffs, Bikes on the 100 Block will be held this month and in July and August, according to organizers.
The first event will be held June 18, starting at 5 p.m. Shoot to Thrill will be the musical act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.