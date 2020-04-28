Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday that she will begin easing restrictions on some businesses and on religious gatherings in 77 Iowa counties — including Pottawattamie County and most of southwest Iowa — beginning Friday.
Effective Friday, restaurants, fitness centers and retail stores can begin to operate at 50% of normal operating capacity, Reynolds said.
Enclosed malls may reopen and operate at 50% normal capacity, but play areas, common-seating areas including food court dining, must remain closed. Restaurants in food courts may operate in a carry-out basis.
Social, community, recreational, leisure and sporting events will continue to be limited to 10 people. But Reynolds said she is lifting the limits on all spiritual and religious gatherings. All other existing closures in the state will be extended through May 15.
Businesses and churches approved for re-opening must also adhere to social distancing, hygiene, public health measures and guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Reynolds said.
Reynolds’ order states:
Restaurants: A restaurant may reopen to serve food and beverages on its premises, but only to the extent that it complies with the following requirements:
- The restaurant must limit the number of customers present at indoor or outdoor spaces to 50% of its normal operating capacity to ensure adequate spacing of groups.
- The restaurant must ensure that no group of customers seated together in the restaurant is larger than six people.
- The restaurant must ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining alone.
- The restaurant must not have any self-service of food or beverages, including buffets or salad bars.
- The restaurant shall also implement reasonable measures under the circumstances of each restaurant to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Fitness centers: A fitness center, health club, health spa, or gym may reopen, but only to the extent that it complies with the following requirements:
- The establishment must limit the number of customers present to 50% of its maximum legal occupancy capacity.
- The establishment must ensure that all equipment, such as treadmills, bikes, weight machines, benches, and power racks, are spaced at least six feet apart or take other appropriate measures to ensure that more closely spaced equipment is not used.
- Any group activities or classes must be limited to 10 or fewer people and all people participating must maintain a distance of six feet apart at all times.
- The establishment shall also implement reasonable measures under the circumstances of each establishment to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Malls: An enclosed mall may reopen, but only to the extent that it complies with the following requirements:
- The mall must limit the number of customers present to 50% of its maximum legal occupancy capacity.
- All common seating areas, such as food courts, shall remain closed. Restaurants in food courts may operate on a carry-out basis.
- Any play area or playground must remain closed.
- The mall shall also implement reasonable measures under the circumstances of each mall to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Libraries: A library may reopen provided that it limits the number of patrons present to 50% of its maximum legal occupancy capacity and implements reasonable measures under the circumstances of each library to ensure social distancing of employees and patrons, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Race tracks: A speedway or race track, other than a track conducting horse or dog races, may reopen its operations provided that it does not permit any spectators to attend its events in person.
Reynolds extended other business closures to 11:59 p.m. May 15. This includes: bars, theaters, casinos and gaming facilities, social and fraternal clubs, senior citizen and adult daycare facilities, amusement centers (bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, amusement parks), museums, aquariums and zoos, skating rinks and skate parks, playgrounds, campgrounds, swimming pools, salons and barber shops, medical spas, tattoo establishments, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, and door-to-door sales.
Tom Hanafan, interim president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, called Reynolds’ announcement easing some of her COVID-19 mitigation steps “a good step in the right direction.”
Restaurants, for example, are being limited to seating groups of six patrons or less and must maintain a minimum of six feet between groups. Reynolds’ proclamation did not specify how the revised mitigation efforts will be enforced.
“I think Reynolds has a lot of confidence that businesses will adhere to the rules,” Hanafan said. “This is one of those situations where everyone is going to have to work together.”
He said he believes Reynolds is watching the metrics on the spread of COVID-19 in the state and is being “very guarded” in her decisions allowing businesses to reopen.
“It’s a step,” Hanafan said. “But what happens in September when the next flu season rolls around? People in business are nervous.”
The Iowa Restaurant Association “applauded” Reynolds’ decision in a statement released Monday.
“We’re anxious to welcome people back through our doors where we can,” said Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association. “However, we understand this has to be a gradual re-opening.”
The association said it will make a commitment to take safety and sanitation steps that go beyond state mandates as part of its Iowa Hospitality Promise, the release stated. It also asks the public to commit to staying home and utilizing contactless delivery options when they are not feeling well or if they have an underlying health risk.
For Pomodoro Fresh Italian, Friday will be the first day to serve patrons inside their new building at 722 Creek Top.
“Business will be reduced but it will be great to open and serve Council Bluffs,” said Julie Luna, co-owner of Pomodoro Fresh Italian. “We want to say to Southwest Iowa that after three years on a 10 foot by 14 foot trailer, we are thrilled to finally be able to open our restaurant.”
Initially they had planned on opening May 4, so opening May 1 came as a relief, the owners said.
Janie Rogers, the owner of 712, The Porch and Glory Days, is opting to remain closed to indoor food service despite the option to reopen Friday.
“I just don’t feel the majority of the general public is comfortable with the dine in service, and I feel like our industry is based on making people feel safe and comfortable,” Rogers said.
Pick up and delivery is available for all Rogers’ restaurants.
The Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department on April 23 announced postponements to some of its summer sports activities which pushed back start dates for tee ball, machine pitch, baseball, tennis camp and adult softball leagues into June.
Following Reynolds’ announcement Monday, no additional changes have been made, according to Council Bluffs Communications Officer Ashley Kruse.
“As of right now, everything stands as it was previously,” she said. “It’s all on the (parks and recreation) website. So if you need to see those dates, they’re listed there.”
The department hopes to begin tee ball, machine-pitch, fast-pitch and baseball on June 15. The first session of youth tennis camp is still set to begin June 9, and adult softball is also scheduled to start June 3.
The Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department’s website is councilbluffs-ia.gov/253/Parks-Recreation-Department or it can be reached by phone at 712-890-5291.
Also Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 349 new positive cases for a statewide total of 5,868 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,668 negative tests for a total of 32,282 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
There were also nine new deaths reported. Reynolds said the deaths were older and elderly adults.
• Black Hawk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Polk County, 3 elderly adults (81 and older)
• Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
• Washington County, 1 elderly adult (81 and older)
Eight had pre-existing health conditions and one is under review for pre-existing conditions. To date, 127 Iowans have died from COVID-19.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 31. Seventeen individuals have recovered, 13 are self-isolating at home, none are hospitalized, and there has been one death.
Both new cases both reside in Council Bluffs and include one male and one female. One is a child between 0-17 years old, and the other individual is an adult between 18 and 40 years old. Neither person has pre-existing conditions. One had contact with an existing COVID-19 case, and one is a result of community spread. These individuals were tested between April 23 and April 24. Both are self-isolating at home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case. A part of contact tracing is assessing risk to the general public. If there is not a risk to the general public, Public Health will communicate directly with the specific contacts identified in the investigation. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, Public Health will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take. Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least six feet away from others. Implement excellent hygiene and disinfectant practices. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. And if you are sick, self-isolate at home.
Iowa Workforce Development announces guidance on unemployment benefits
Iowans who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to COVID-19 but refuse to return to work when recalled by their employer will lose unemployment benefits, except for certain circumstances, Iowa Workforce Development announced Monday. Special circumstances include:
• If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms;
• If you have recovered but it caused medical complications rendering you unable to perform essential job duties;
• If a member of your household has been diagnosed with COVID-19;
• If you are providing care for a member of your household who was diagnosed with COVID-19;
• If you do not have childcare due to COVID-19 reasons; or
• If you do not have transportation to your place of work because of COVID-19.
Employees in any of these positions are strongly encouraged to work with their employer in the best way to handle the situation to return to work.
Refusing to return to work when recalled for any other reason, or in an attempt to continue to draw unemployment benefits will be considered a “voluntary quit” which would disqualify a claimant from receiving benefits, including the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit of $600 per week. An employee who is recalled on a part-time basis may continue to be eligible for benefits depending on the amount of wages they earn. They should continue filing their weekly claims and report the gross wages they earned each week. Additionally, the self-employed should continue to report their weekly gross income as part of their continuing claims as they return to work.
“The additional unemployment benefits that are provided under the CARES Act are meant to be temporary in nature and bridge the gap between the outbreak and a return to normal,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “For Iowans whose employment may be permanently affected by the outbreak, we have many training opportunities under Future Ready Iowa to help them obtain training and begin a new career in a high-demand, high-paying job.”
Businesses should report employees who refuse to return to work without good reason or who quit their jobs as soon as possible to IWD at iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/job-offer-decline-form-employers.
While an employee may have temporarily earned more in benefits than they earn in wages, the CARES Act outlines serious consequences for fraud, including fines, confinement and ineligibility for future unemployment benefits until all fraudulent claims and fines have been repaid should an individual continue to claim benefits they are not otherwise eligible for because of a change in their employment situation.
For more information, please visit iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov.
Iowa Legislature will continue suspension of session
On Monday, the Iowa House and Senate leadership announced that the suspension of the legislative session would also be extended through May 15.
“The health and safety of all Iowans continues to be our primary focus as we monitor the situation and make decisions. I know my colleagues are eager to return to the Capitol to address priorities and complete our legislative work as soon as we can,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford. “Iowans have been patient and played a critical role in slowing the spread of the coronavirus during this unprecedented public health emergency. We need to get folks back to their jobs, schools, churches, and social lives in a responsible way as soon as possible. I want to thank Governor Reynolds for her cautious approach to reopen our state and return to normal.”
The Legislative Council will meet over teleconference this week. A date for the meeting has not yet been set.
What you need to know regarding COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
If you are sick, stay home and call the doctor before visiting the office. Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
There are a number of resources residents for information on COVID-19.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has announced a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Sports editor Pat Donohue and writers Jon Leu, Courtney Durham, and Tim Johnson contributed to this report.
