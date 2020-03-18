Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency Tuesday, activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the State Disaster Emergency Plan, which went into effect at noon on Tuesday. The order includes the closure of a number of businesses throughout the state, including casinos.
The move takes significant steps to require social distancing and limit community spread of the virus by implementing temporary measures including moving restaurants to drive-through, carry-out and delivery only. It also orders the closure of certain entities such as bars and recreational facilities, according to the governor’s office. The proclamation also allows state agencies additional flexibility in responding to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, and supports the critical work of public health.
“These are unprecedented times and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster. I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Reynolds said in a release. “The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”
The declaration require restaurants and bars to operate on a drive-thru, takeout-only or delivery basis and closes all fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms and aquatic centers; all theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or or motion pictures are shown; all casinos and other facilities conducting pari-mutuel wagering or gaming operations; all facilities that conduct adult day services or other senior citizen centers.
The proclamation also prohibits mass gatherings of more than 10 people.
“Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people are hereby prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions, and fundraisers,” the proclamation says. “Planned large gatherings and events must be canceled or postponed until after termination of this disaster.”
Although the closures are intended to last through March 31, the emergency declaration will last for 30 days, allowing Reynolds to mobilize public health response teams to help overburdened local medical and public health personnel, hospitals and resources.
She ordered state agencies to coordinate in developing plans to mitigate the economic impact of the closings, including potential financial support, regulatory relief, and other executive actions.
Iowa had 23 positive cases COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.
In Council Bluffs, the declaration was met by a resolve to support local businesses and the people who work at them.
“We need to support our businesses as much as we can,” Tom Hanafan, interim president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, said in the wake of Reynolds’ emergency declaration.
Hanafan said the chamber will be working with the Iowa Department of Economic Development and the governor’s office to determine what relief measures will be available to businesses impacted by the mandatory closures.
The closings called for by Reynolds’ emergency declaration were effective at noon Tuesday and will continue — at least for the present — until 11:59 p.m. on March 31.
Hanafan said the IDED plans to survey selected large and small businesses on Wednesday in an effort to better understand those businesses’ needs during the mandatory closures.
He said officials are working to determine if loans or grants will be available from the Small Business Administration to assist businesses that are forced to close.
Hanafan said that because of the COVID-19 threat, the chamber office will be closed after today with chamber officials working remotely.
The Casinos are Closed
Harrah’s, Horseshoe, Ameristar and Prairie Flower will close.
Penn National Gaming, parent company of Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs, said the more than 700 employees at the casino will be paid and retain benefits through the end of March during the closure. The company is also donating food to Food Bank for the Heartland.
“This is a challenging time for all of us, and we are very appreciative of the overwhelming support and understanding from our guests and team members,” Jay Snowden, president and CEO of Penn National Gaming, said in a release. “We look forward to reopening our doors just as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will be taking the opportunity to continue our deep cleaning efforts and preparing our casino to welcome our loyal customers back.”
Caesars Entertainment, parent company of Harrah’s and Horseshoe in Council Bluffs, said the casinos are, “closely monitoring this evolving situation and will work with local officials to establish a reopening date as soon as it is appropriate to do so. We look forward to welcoming back team members and guests soon.”
Jill Beasley with Caesars said casino employees will be paid during the closure.
Iowa’s 18 state-run casinos last year produced $322 million in tax revenue to state and local governments, and $42 million to local nonprofits.
Pete Tulipana, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation — which receives funds through gaming in Iowa — said the move is necessary to help the public.
“While the casino closure may limit the funds that (the Iowa West Foundation) will receive through our agreement, we recognize and support the importance of the entire community working together to respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 virus,” Tulipana said.
Following the governor’s order, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska also decided to close the Prairie Flower Casino, which the tribe operates in Carter Lake.
Joan and Roger Androy of Logan, were among the last Prairie Flower patrons to leave. They said an announcement was made over a loudspeaker that the casino would be closing in three minutes.
“I think it’s great they’re taking protection instead of letting it spread,” Roger Androy said.
What will they do next?
“We’ll probably go home and take a shower,” he joked.
What About Funeral Homes?
Count funeral homes among the businesses affected.
“We’ll honor the 10-person limit set by the governor’s emergency declaration,” said Steve O’Neill of the Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home.
While funeral home officials are already working on plans to deal with the declaration’s limits, O’Neill was quick to note that the limitations will require major changes in the way we conduct our lives.
“We’ll extend the hours of visitations so we can limit the number of people to 10 or less,” he said. “For funerals, we’ll live stream and tape the service so we can limit the number of people attending the service itself to no more than 10.
“I talked to the minister at St. John Lutheran Church this morning, and I was told that the church would continue to hold funeral services; but the service would be limited to 10 people or less. They also plan to live stream and tape the service for those who cannot attend because of the limitation.”
O’Neill said that cemetery officials in both Council Bluffs and Omaha have indicated that interment services will be limited to 10 people, including the minister. Lunches that follow funeral services, if they are held at all, will also have to be limited to no more than 10 people, he said.
“This is going to have a big impact, especially when you look at the number of people this will trickle down to impact,” O’Neill said. “If we cut out lunches following the service, it will impact caterers. It will impact limo drivers and our local florists. I never imagined I would see anything like this in my lifetime.”
Mike Hoy of the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home said visitation hours would be extended to allow limiting those visiting the funeral home and family members to 10 or fewer.
Hoy said the funeral home normally prepares DVDs of services, and he will be giving extra copies of the DVDs to friends and family members who could not attend the service as a result of the executive order’s limitations on the number of people who can gather.
He said that the current plan is to limit the number of people under the tent for graveside services to no more than 10. It there are more than 10 at the cemetery, individuals beyond the 10-person limit will be allowed to witness the graveside from the proximity of the tent while maintaining a “social distance” from one another.
For the time being, Hoy said, the funeral home will be ending the practice of having lunches following the service.
Meanwhile, at the Capitol
Earlier Tuesday, Iowa legislators suspended the legislative session for 30 days, passing a resolution that halts meeting until April 15.
Among hastily passed measures during the session, one waived the requirement for Iowa schools to reschedule days canceled following Reynolds’ recommendation to recess for four weeks.
Lawmakers also approved spending measures to continue the current budget year past the July 1 beginning of the next fiscal year if needed, since the Legislature had not yet approved next year’s budget.
The measure includes an additional $99 million to school districts, $525,000 for additional COVID-19 testing at a state laboratory and $91.8 million for Medicaid and related programs.
Lawmakers also gave the governor increased authority to transfer money between budget line items and tap emergency funds if needed. A small group of legislative leaders may authorize an additional $196 million to fight the virus without full legislative approval.
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said the legislative break was needed so state government can focus on managing the fight against COVID-19.
House Speaker Pat Grassley said the legislation ensures that Reynolds “can effectively manage a rapidly changing situation.”
“The last thing we want to do is put the public, press, staff or legislators at risk,” Grassley said.
In Council Bluffs, the remaining Legislative Coffees, typically held at Wilson Middle School every other Saturday during the legislative session, have been canceled.
Vehicle Registration
The governor’s proclamation also suspends regulatory provisions on expiration dates for vehicle registration, registration cards, and registration plates.
“Suspension of this provision is limited to vehicle registration, registration cards, and registration plates which have expired within the 60 days prior to this Proclamation or during the duration of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this proclamation,” the edict states.
The proclamation also suspends the requirement that a person to apply for registration of newly-purchased vehicle within 30 days and the requirement that a person has new plates within 45 days after the purchase.
— Steve Liewer of the Lee BHM News Service and David Pitt of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
