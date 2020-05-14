Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced salons, barber shops, massage establishments, medical spas, tattoo establishments and libraries can reopen to the public on Friday.
During a livestreamed press conference, Reynolds lifted the restrictions on those businesses, with capacity restrictions and COVID-19 precautions. She noted that bars and casinos remain closed.
The state reported 17 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 306, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There were 377 new cases of COVID-19, putting the state total at 13,289 out of 85,719 Iowans tested.
There are 15 new cases in Pottawattamie County, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. Fourteen of those case are reflected on the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Twelve of the new cases are Council Bluffs residents and three are Oakland residents. One case is a child (age 0 to 18), nine are 18 to 40 years old, two are 41 to 60 years old, two are 61 to 80 years old and one is 80 or older, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.
It’s the highest single-day total announced by the county during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are now 106 cases in the county, with 54 individuals self-isolating, one hospitalized and 48 recoveries. There have been two deaths connected to the disease and one of the positive cases has moved out of the state. The department said based on contact tracing 38 cases are the result of community spread.
The department said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — case, noting, “If and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.”
Statewide, restaurants, retail establishments and gyms were allowed to reopen in the Council Bluffs area — and 77 counties statewide — earlier this month with capacity restrictions. Reynolds lifted restrictions, starting Friday, on those businesses in the 22 counties where the mitigation efforts had remained in place.
Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sara Reisetter encouraged Iowans to social distance and wear a mask when staying more than 6-feet away is not possible as more businesses open. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers further guidance:
“It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others,” the agency said on its website.
Reisetter said the Iowa Department of Public Health encourages any Iowan 65 or older or with health conditions to stay home as much as possible. She also noted that some residents not at risk will choose to stay home.
“Every Iowan needs to do what’s best for them,” she said during the state press conference.
At businesses, Reisetter said establishments need to be diligent about cleaning, offer hand sanitizing and washing options, display signs about social distancing and allow masks.
She said customers should not enter buildings if they’re had close contact with a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days or if they are not feeling well.
Mirror Mirror Salon at 320 McKenzie Ave. in Council Bluffs is one local salon planning on reopening Friday, according to Jenna Dostal, cosmetologist. The salon will follow IDPH and CDC guidelines. They are requesting clients wash their hands and sanitize before entering the salon. They’re also requesting anyone who’s sick stay home.
“We are extremely excited to get back to work and do what we love to do,” Dostal told the Nonpareil. “We all miss our clients dearly.”
Delores Finken, owner of Rhiannon Marie’s Salon at 300 W. Broadway No. 11 (inside the Omni Centre), said her salon would also reopen. Finken said she will ask clients to wait outside rather than in the lobby. Staff will also clean chairs more frequently to keep everything sanitized.
“We’re back in business,” Finken said.
The Council Bluffs Public Library remains closed to the public. In a Facebook post, the library said it will offer curbside pickups starting today. Call 712-323-7553 or go to councilbluffslibrary.org for more information.
Death or Glory Tattoo, 2720 W. Broadway, announced it plans to reopen Friday, according to the owner John Bisarek. The business will accept customers by appointment or call-in only. The doors will remain locked to enforce social distancing, with monetary transactions also done through messages or calling.
In the shop, workers and clients are requested to wear masks or face coverings. A COVID-19 questionnaire and temperature scan will be given before working with one of the artists.
“Each artist is in charge of their own booking and availability,” Bisarek said in an interview. “Please be respectful and understanding of this. You can message us or call to set something up with your preferred artist.”
Skin Mechanix Inkorpor8ted owner and artist Joseph Thornburg said the business at 117 N. 16th St. will be opening starting at noon on Saturday. Skin Mechanix will be following state guidelines requiring masks, temperature scanning, sanitization as well as limited the number of people within the shop.
“Reopening for us is like your family moving close to each other again. Our clients are so loyal, we missed their presence just as much,” Thornburg said.
The proclamation from Reynolds extends the closures of bars, theaters, casinos, senior citizen centers and adult daycare facilities, amusement parks and halls — including bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades — skating rinks, state parks, playgrounds and pools, along with a prohibition of door-to-door sales, until 11:59 p.m. on May 27.
Read the full proclamation at bit.ly/2WusxT2.
Questions, concerns remain about reopening
Adjusted for population, Iowa has the 14th highest number of reported coronavirus cases and 24th highest death toll among states, according to Johns Hopkins University. The coronavirus has spread rapidly through Iowa’s meatpacking plants and sickened residents at dozens of nursing homes.
The virus has disproportionately hit the state’s Latino, black and Asian populations and the elderly. Among deaths announced this week: a Congolese refugee who was an interpreter at the Tyson Foods pork plant in Waterloo and a 96-year-old retired optometrist.
Reynolds said she feels “awful” about the rising numbers of deaths but called them a lagging indicator of the pandemic’s severity.
She said she felt confident reopening more businesses because the state has enough hospital beds and ventilators to treat patients, increased its testing capacity and replenished its supplies of personal protective equipment.
The number of hospitalized patients — 388 as of Wednesday — is down from an earlier peak and the percentage of Iowa residents testing positive for the virus is declining, she noted.
“We are on the right path,” said Reynolds, a Republican who has been governor since 2017 and has a warm relationship with President Donald Trump.
Still, she acknowledged that the state’s largest metropolitan area of Des Moines has faced a rapid increase of confirmed infections this month and that the Sioux City region is managing the aftermath of an outbreak at a beef plant.
Critics cautioned the governor is moving too fast to reopen the economy, even if intensive care units have not been overwhelmed.
“We urge the governor to start putting human life before corporate greed and reverse course now before more people get sick and die,” said Tom Mohan, president of the liberal activist group Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.
University of Iowa researchers warned in a paper last month that it was too early to lift restrictions and doing so would cause a second wave of infections. Their model projected a median outcome of 747 deaths by May 28. Reynolds nevertheless reopened restaurants and gyms in 77 counties days later, downplaying the projection as a “snapshot in time.”
One of the researchers, infectious disease expert Eli Perencevich, wrote on Twitter that it remains unsafe to eat indoors at restaurants or attend church services. “Even though the state is open, that doesn’t mean it’s safe,” he wrote.
The governor defended her approach as reasonable and cautious. Businesses have to follow new health rules, including limiting their customers to 50% capacity.
Oakland Dairy Queen closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19
The Dairy Queen in Oakland announced it will close until May 22 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“Hello! An employee of ours, who does not live in the community has tested positive for COVID-19. For the safety of our employees, we have closed until May 22nd. We appreciate all the positive support that is coming in during these difficult times. We miss you already!!” the business said in a Facebook post.
The Dairy Queen said it plans to reopen on May 22.
There have been six cases of COVID-19 in Oakland.
Crawford County reports 10 new cases
Crawford County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, out of 419 tested. No other southwest Iowa counties the Nonpareil have been tracking saw an uptick in numbers.
A look at the numbers in the region, based on data provided by the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 106 cases, 1,382 tests, 48 recoveries, two deaths
Mills County — nine cases, 184 tests, four recoveries
Harrison County — 17 cases, 226 tests, 17 recoveries
Shelby County — 20 cases, 138 tests, 12 recoveries
Montgomery County — five cases, 158 tests, two recoveries
Page County — 10 cases, 359 tests, eight recoveries
Cass County — one case, 171 tests, one recovery
Monona County — 12 cases, 157 tests, 10 recoveries
Crawford County — 207 cases, 419 tests, 98 recoveries, one death
Fremont County — three cases, 60 tests, no recoveries
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are four patients hospitalized, including one in intensive care — both numbers are down one from Tuesday.
The region has 194 inpatient beds available, 37 intensive care beds available and 69 ventilators available. No hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
Douglas County reports 89 new cases of COVID-19
Another 89 people in Douglas County, Nebraska have tested positive for COVID-19 and another person has died in the Lincoln, Nebraska area.
According to the Douglas County Health Department, the new cases bring the county’s total to 1,801. About 43 percent of those are among the county’s Hispanic community, according to the department.
In Omaha-area hospitals, 114 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Health Department. Of those, 43 COVID patients are on a ventilator — the highest number reported by the county.
To date, 305 Douglas County residents are confirmed to have recovered from the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.
In Lincoln/Lancaster County, 23 people have tested positive, the health department reported, for a total of 688 cases.
Information on COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
Self-monitor for symptoms.
Call your physician if symptoms appear.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to coronavirus.iow.gov, pcema-ia.org, and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— Jeffrey Robb and Nancy Gaarder of the Omaha World-Herald contributed from Omaha and Ryan J. Foley of the Associated Press contributed from Iowa City.
